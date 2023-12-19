Flash News: OKX Introduces Lower Subscription Limit of 10 USDT for Snowball Structured Product

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 19, 2023.

OKX Introduces Lower Subscription Limit of 10 USDT for Snowball Structured Product

OKX today announced that users can now subscribe to its Snowball structured product for as little as 10 USDT. This enhancement also means users can now complete their Snowball subscription online.

Snowball is a non-principal protected structured product that gives users the opportunity to earn returns in different market conditions. The product features the following benefits:



Users have the opportunity to earn up to a 50% APR on cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and USDT

A 'caution price' feature that provides a safety buffer if the market moves in the opposite direction

Users have the flexibility to choose product term lengths ranging from two weeks to up to one year

For more information, please visit the Support Center .



