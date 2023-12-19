SIKA ESTABLISHES TECHNOLOGY HUB FOR SHOTCRETE ACCELERATORS AND INVESTS IN SWITZERLAND

Sika has put into operation new production lines for the concrete admixture Sigunit® in Kirchberg, in the Canton of Berne, thereby investing in the expansion of manufacturing capacities in its home market. The shotcrete accelerator is mainly used in tunneling and excavation stabilization. Thanks to its new technology, now also manufactured in Switzerland, major infrastructure projects, such as the second Gotthard road tunnel and important tunnel projects in neighboring countries, will be supplied with the product even more efficiently. The high-performance technology and the shorter transportation routes will also reduce CO 2 emissions, allowing construction projects to be delivered in a more sustainable way.

Many rail and road tunnel projects are under construction in Switzerland and the neighboring countries Germany and Austria. The planners and developers behind these critical infrastructure expansions can rely on Sika's extensive experience and its proven cutting-edge technologies. Sigunit®, the liquid accelerator for shotcrete, satisfies the most stringent requirements in tunneling. Alongside short application times and rapid strength development, the technology is characterized by high reliability and durability. The new manufacturing lines in Kirchberg enhance operational efficiency and ensure sustainable delivery thanks to shorter transportation routes.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: "Through the additional production capacity in Switzerland, we are putting in place a framework that will help us service major infrastructure projects throughout the entire Alpine region even better. With our high-performance products, we not only contribute to the delivery of ambitious road and rail tunnel projects, but also – thanks to the durability and sustainability of our solutions – make a significant contribution to ensuring greater environmental friendliness in tunneling, in particular, and in the construction industry in general.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 10.5 billion in 2022.

