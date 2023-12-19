Frits Eulderink to step down as member of the Executive Board as per 24 April 2024



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 19 December 2023 07:00 CET



The Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak announces the step down of Vopak's COO and member of the Executive Board Frits Eulderink as per the next AGM on 24 April 2024. Frits will remain available and keep contributing to Vopak’s strategy execution and among others certain ESG and energy transition projects until June 2025.



The Executive Board will continue after 24 April 2024 as a two person board consisting of the CEO, Dick Richelle and CFO, Michiel Gilsing. The Supervisory Board is confident that in the new organizational structure, the experience and capabilities of Dick and Michiel will further drive Vopak’s progress on the strategy execution and capture energy transition opportunities in the years to come.



Frits joined Vopak in January 2010 and served 14 years as COO and member of the Executive Board.



Frits Eulderink on his departure: "It has been a huge privilege to serve Vopak for such a long time. Vopak is a great place to work for and a good company to contribute to society and the energy transition. I am grateful to Dick and Michiel and all my other colleagues, Supervisory Board members, customers, business partners, other stakeholders and shareholders for their trust. After 14 great years serving Vopak I feel proud of the progress we have made and the position we are in.This is for me a natural moment to step down."



Ben Noteboom, Chair of the Supervisory Board and Dick Richelle, CEO: "We are very grateful for Frits’s long term contribution to Vopak. Frits has been a valuable and experienced Board Member and has contributed significantly in many areas of our company. His leadership and long term vision have been especially pivotal in Vopak’s good safety and sustainability performance, our operational efficiency and advancement in innovation and technology and the energy transition.”



About Vopak

