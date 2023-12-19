Aluminium Powder Market to Hit USD 2.70 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminium powder market size was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand from USD 1.84 billion in 2023 to USD 2.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% over the study period.

One of the popular methods to produce aluminium powder is by spraying the molten aluminium at high speed to obtain a dense powder. The market expansion can be credited to the growing demand for brick production in the construction sector. The product is also considered a main ingredient for solar cell production.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Aluminium Powder Market Size, Share and Forecast Report, 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aluminium-powder-market-104114

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Aluminium Powder Market Report:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (U.K.)



Ampal Inc. (U.S.)



Valimet, Inc. (U.S.)



Avl Metal Powders n.v. (Belgium)



Henan Yuanyang Powder Technology Co., LTD. (China)



Angang Group Aluminium Powder Co., Ltd (China)



NovaCentrix (U.S.)



MMP Industries Limited (India)



Schlenk Se (Germany)



m-tec powder GmbH (Germany)

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Invest in Capacity Expansion Strategies to Enhance their Position

Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership strategies are being deployed by major market players to retain their industry standing. Several companies are also investing huge amounts into expanding their production facilities to gain a competitive edge.

Key Industry Development:

June 2021: m-tec powder GmbH made an investment for the expansion of its production capacity of the product in South Africa. The company aimed to increase production capacities for aluminium-alloy powders and gas- and air-atomized products through this move.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Upheavals Hindered the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic saw supply chain upheavals, which had a significant impact on the production output of the key industries. In addition, the production in major industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, industrial machinery, consumer appliances, and aerospace & defense, across all regions witnessed a slowdown due to extended lockdowns amid the pandemic. This factor led to a reduction in the demand for the product.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aluminium-powder-market-104114

Segmentation:

Atomized Aluminium Powder Segment Dominated due to Rising Deployment in Rocket Propulsion

In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into flake aluminium powder and atomized aluminium powder. The atomized aluminium powder segment held the largest aluminium powder market share in 2022. The growing usage of atomized powder in mining and drilling explosives, rocket propulsion, pigment production, and others is driving the segment growth.

Growing Demand for Organic and Inorganic Aluminium Chemical Production to Fuel Industrial Segment Growth

By application, the market is divided into automotive, building & construction, aerospace & defense, industrial, electronics & semiconductors, and others. The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2022. The demand for the production of organic and inorganic aluminium chemicals has increased. This can be attributed to the product’s properties, such as hardness, high tensile strength, chemical compatibility, and weather resistance. This factor is driving the industrial segment growth.

Based on region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the major restraining and driving factors affecting the market growth. It further provides comprehensive coverage of the latest trends, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth, and key industry developments. The report also encompasses the major competitive strategies deployed by leading market players to strengthen their market position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Consistent Surge in Product Demand from Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries to Escalate the Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the aluminium powder market growth is a continuous surge in demand for the product from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. The expanding automotive industry is witnessing high demand for the product due to its high strength, flexibility, reflectivity, conductivity, lightweight, and malleability.

Despite such growth opportunities, the steep price of the product and strict environmental regulations may hamper the market growth.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/aluminium-powder-market-104114

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Owing to Surging Industrial Activities

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing industrial activities, which have given birth to unidentified economic growth potential.

The expansion of North America market can be ascribed to the growth of the industrial & automotive industries in the region.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aluminium Powder Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Aluminium Powder Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value and Volume) Atomized Aluminium Powder Flake Aluminium Powder By Application (Value and Volume) Industrial Automotive Aerospace & Defense Building & Construction Electronics & Semiconductors Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aluminium-powder-market-104114

Read Related Insights:

Aluminium Market Size to Reach USD 255.91 Billion by 2029

Iron Powder Market to Hit USD 8,308.2 Million by 2028

Aluminum Foil Market Size, Share & Outlook Report [2023-2030]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™