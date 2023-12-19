Klas Dahlberg moving on to Hexpol

Klas Dahlberg, currently Head of Business Area NIBE Climate Solutions, has been appointed new Managing Director and CEO of Hexpol AB (publ), a position he will take up July 1, 2024 at the latest.

The recruitment process to find his successor will begin straight after the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays.

For more information: Hans Linnarson, Chairman of the Board and Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, +46 (0)433 27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose under Nasdaq Stockholm’s rules for issuers. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 19 December 2023 at 08:00 CET.

NIBE Group – an international organization with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international Group that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 21,300 (20,400) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 40 (30) billion in 2022.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

