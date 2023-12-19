Global Digital Remittance Market Size To Worth USD 95.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 17.6%

New York, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Remittance Market Size to Grow from USD 18.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 95.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2836

International migrants rely heavily on remittances, particularly digital ones, to support their families back home. Migrant workers transmit money online using Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), banks, or mobile services. Digital remittances are online cross-border transfers made to migrants' families in their home nations. With the advancement of online banking technologies, more operators have entered this sector, hence expanding worldwide digital and mobile commerce. Because of lockdowns and limited borders, the pandemic hastened this trend. Digital transfers provide benefits such as faster transactions, lower fees, real-time tracking, and increased security. This sector is being boosted further by the increased use of smartphones and the availability of low-cost internet.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Digital Remittance Market Size, By Type (Inward, Outward), By Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, Others), By End-use (Migrant Labor Workforce, Small Businesses, Personal, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2836

Digital Remittance Market Price Analysis

Digital remittances represent a pivotal shift in global finance, transitioning from traditional cash or check transfers to electronic transactions. Once dominated by major players like Western Union and MoneyGram, known for their high fees and slow services, the market is now diversified with entrants like Wise (formerly TransferWise), Remitly, and Revolut. These new platforms prioritize competitive exchange rates and price transparency, forcing traditional giants to reevaluate their pricing. As competition intensifies, prices are likely to further decline. However, companies must balance competitive pricing with profitability, potentially expanding beyond remittances to offer comprehensive financial solutions.

Digital Remittance Market Distribution Analysis

The digital remittance landscape is evolving due to technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting user preferences. The ubiquity of smartphones has spurred remittance providers to develop intuitive apps that offer features like in-app chats, transaction tracking, and currency calculators, enhancing the user experience. Web platforms, meanwhile, cater to desktop users, often offering analytics for better transaction management. The rise of mobile money platforms in developing countries hints at increased partnerships with digital remittance firms. Moreover, as global regulations around cryptocurrencies solidify, it's likely that remittance providers will explore blockchain solutions, further diversifying distribution avenues.

Insights by Type

The inward segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The transfer of money into a country is referred to as inward remittance. These remittances are crucial to many countries' economies, providing a steady flow of foreign currency and frequently outnumbering international aid or direct investments. The advent of digital platforms has made it easier, faster, and often cheaper for workers to send money home, supporting the market's expansion.

Insights by Channel

The money transfer operators segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. MTOs usually provide faster transfer times and lower currency rates than regular banks. They have physical locations in numerous cities and are gradually expanding their online services. Their mix of physical presence, trust earned through time, and ambitious digital expansion tactics has allowed them to maintain a sizable market share. Many individuals choose them because of their ease of use, quickness, and digital capabilities.

Insights by End-use

The migrant labor workforce segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Because of the consistent nature of these remittances, as well as the vast number of migrant workers worldwide, this group accounts for a sizable portion of international money transfers. Their remittances are vital to the economies of many underdeveloped countries, and internet platforms have made the process more accessible and affordable.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2836

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the digital remittance market from 2023 to 2032. The high volume of remittances sent to India, China, and the Philippines, combined with these countries' swift adoption of digital payment platforms and mobile banking, contributes to the region's market domination. The availability of a vast population base, increased smartphone penetration, and supporting government policies all contribute to the Asia Pacific digital remittance market's Growth.

North America is witnessing the fastest market Growth between 2023 to 2032. North America, which comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has a well-developed digital infrastructure, with the Internet and digital payment systems accessible to the vast majority of its people. Furthermore, the existence of leading fintech companies and remittance platforms such as PayPal, Western Union, and Remitly drives the Growth of this region's digital remittance sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2836

Recent Market Developments

On August 2023, TNG Digital, the Malaysian company that operates and owns the Touch 'n Go eWallet, has teamed with Tranglo, a cross-border payment gateway. This collaboration aims to help TNG Digital expand its cross-border remittance services. To accomplish this, the Malaysian fintech will reportedly use Tranglo's network and infrastructure to enable its customers to send money from GOremit on the Touch 'n Go eWallet to payees in ten countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

On January 2023, Xoom, PayPal's international money transfer service, announced the debut of Debit Card Deposit, a new cross-border money transfer product that allows Xoom clients in the United States to send money straight to their friends and family's qualifying Visa debit cards in 25 countries. The new functionality, developed in conjunction with Visa, will provide remittance receivers with quick, safe, and real-time access to cash delivered directly to a recipient's authorized Visa debit card.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Digital Remittance Market, Type Analysis

Inward

Outward

Digital Remittance Market, Channel Analysis

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Online Platforms

Others

Digital Remittance Market, End-use Analysis

Migrant Labor Workforce

Small Businesses

Personal

Others

Digital Remittance Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Neobanking Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Account Type (Business account, Savings account), By Services (Mobile-banking, Payments, money transfers, savings, Loans, Others), By Application Type (Personal, Enterprises, Other applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Trade Surveillance Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (Banks, Institutional Brokers, Retail Brokers, Market Centers & Regulators, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Revenue Management Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Solution (Billing & Payment, Price Management, Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management, Channel Management, Others), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (Telecom, Hospitality, Transportation, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Utilities, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Lease Management Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End User (Retail, Education, Government, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter