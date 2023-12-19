Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 11 December to 15 December 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,714,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 332.2029 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 11 December 330,000 333.8689 110,176,737.00 12 December 340,000 332.0434 112,894,756.00 13 December 348,000 332.1734 115,596,343.20 14 December 352,000 333.5923 117,424,489.60 15 December 344,000 329.3705 113,303,452.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



8,272,000 354.6063 2,933,303,383.20 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 9,986,000 350.7610 3,502,699,161.00

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 55,580,461 own shares, corresponding to 1.85% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

