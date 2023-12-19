Global Taste Modulator Market Size To Exceed USD 2.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.39%

New York, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Taste Modulator Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.39% during the projected period.





Taste modulator products are change or enhance the flavors of food and drinks. They are used to reduce the amount of salt, sugar, or fat in food items while preserving and improving taste and flavor. To enhance the flavor of food products, taste modulators are being employed more and more in the food industry. Similar to how a key fits into an ignition, a taste modulator functions as a taste receptor, either directly attaching to a flavor component or providing an outlet to let ions flow level into a taste unit. These interactions cause the brain to receive signals that are registered as a particular taste sense. A number of flavor modulators have been made available with the launch of new stevia-based products. Numerous flavor moderators have been developed in response to the launch of new stevia-based products in order to help mask their licorice-like, bitter aftertastes. Since more people are developing chronic illnesses including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, there is an increasing demand for taste modulators on a global scale. This demand will eventually propel the global market for taste modulators.

COVID 19 Impact

The food and beverage industry, a significant consumer of taste modulators, encountered issues as a result of lockdowns, reduced restaurant dining, and changes in consumer purchasing. These elements had an impact on the need for taste moderators in different food products. It's possible that there has been a rise in demand for taste modifiers that could improve the flavor of healthy options like low-calorie and reduced-sugar items. Accordingly, it is predicted that the Growth of the economy will be boosted by the decreased number of COVID-19 cases and the adoption of subsequent policies by government and non-government organizations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Taste Modulator Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sour Modulators, Bitter Modulators, Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators), By Application (Food, Beverage,Pharmaceutical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Market segments

By Type Insights

The sweet modulators segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis type, the global taste modulator market is segmented into sour modulators, bitter modulators, sweet modulators, and salt modulators. Among these, the sweet modulator segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. They are used to preserve or improve the sweetness of food and beverages while reducing the amount of sugar present. Because sugar is highly soluble in water, it quickly travels from a beverage through saliva to the tongue's sweetness receptors, then it is tasted. Sucrose has a high sweetness peak and no aftertaste. Since HPS is less water-soluble and migrates slowly from liquid to receptor, it produces a delayed onset. Additionally, HPS appears to have a persistent flavor because it is more hydrophobic and adheres to hydrophobic tongue proteins.

By Application Insights

The beverage segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global taste modulator market is segmented into food, beverage, and pharmaceutical. Among these, the beverage segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The market for flavor modulators is Commonly consumed drinks come in a variety of varieties, including those made with dairy products, alcoholic beverages, functional drinks, and others, all of which need sweetness modulators to control their sugar content while preserving flavor. Alcoholic beverages also need a masking modulator to cover up the bitter flavors. The need for modulators in beverage applications is impacted by the increased global consumption and demand for beverages.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast. The main factors driving the flavor modulators market in North America are the rise in consumer health consciousness and the presence of large players like Ingredion and International Flavour & Fragrance. With the Growing consumer health consciousness, consumers' willingness to pay for supplements and food and beverage goods has increased dramatically in recent years. Consumers are increasingly choosing foods that are nutritious and adopting low-calorie, low-fat foods. Many businesses have created a range of taste modulators, including salt modulators, fat modulators, and sweet modulators, in response to changing consumer demand.

Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is expected to Grow the fastest during the forecast period. Asian consumers' Growing awareness of their own health, particularly in China, Japan, Australia, India, and other Asian nations, has fueled the demand for food and beverages with various health claims, such as fewer calories, less sugar, or less salt. Governments in countries like Thailand, Singapore, Australia, India, Hong Kong, and others have implemented high sugar tariffs in an effort to reduce consumer obesity and diabetes rates. As a result, to satisfy customer demand for flavored and sweetened beverages, the food and beverage industry has turned to sugar replacements.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global taste modulator market include DSM, Ingredion, Kerry, Firmenich, Sensient Technologies, International Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise (Germany) , The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem Corporation, Senomyx, Koninklijke and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Firmaich of Denmark and Koninklijke DSM N.V. of the Netherlands have announced a merger. Firmenich is a leading taste and flavor innovator. This combination will strengthen the company's market position in the areas of nutrition, wellness, and beauty.

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global taste modulator market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Taste Modulator Market, Type Analysis

Sour Modulators

Bitter Modulators

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Taste Modulator Market, Application Analysis

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Taste Modulator Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



