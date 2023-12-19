BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Management transactions, 19 December 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (EEST)

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Juliusz Rakowski

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rakowski, Juliusz

Position: CEO

Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20231218153158_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: .4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: .4 EUR





For more information, please contact:

Juliusz Rakowski, CEO

+358 50 448 5132

juliusz.rakowski@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se





BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.