Antibody Discovery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR 8.9% from 2023 to 2031 | InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Antibody discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Methods (Phage Display, Hybridoma, and Others), By Antibody Type (Humanized Antibody, Human Antibody, Chimeric Antibody, and Murine Antibody), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Research Laboratory, and Academic Laboratory), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global antibody discovery market is estimated to reach over USD 14.5 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Antibody discovery refers to the process of seeking out new antibodies. The strategy's end goal is to identify diagnostic or therapeutic antibodies with target-binding and detection capabilities. Hybridoma technologies and phage displays are commonly used in antibody production. Essential for developing novel therapeutics such as vaccines, diagnostic tools, and drugs, this technology allows researchers to construct antibodies that can recognize and target specific antigens. As the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders continues to rise alarmingly, the antibody discovery sector is seeing unprecedented growth. As the prevalence of long-term health problems rises, so does the desire for effective therapies, driving up the price of antibody discovery services.

The antibody discovery sector is also anticipated to benefit from the growing consumer consciousness of the importance of individualized treatment. By analyzing past biological data through genetic and biomarker testing, the purpose of personalized medicine is to customize medical therapy. Personalized medicine relies on the development of disease-specific antibodies. However, the research and identification of antibodies can be a laborious and costly procedure. The hefty price tags attached to research, preclinical and clinical trials, and manufacturing hinder access to antibody therapeutics.







Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Evotec S.E. announced that the innovative insomnia therapy EVT201, which is also known as Dimdazenil in China, has been authorized by the "NMPA" in China, the country's official medical product regulator and that Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd ("Jingxin") is the company responsible for this approval.

In September 2023, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent to its proprietary platform for therapeutic antibody development, the RenMabTM mice. The patent with the number US-11730151-B2 protects the central technology of these mice.

List of Prominent Players in the Antibody discovery market:

Danaher Corporation

Evotec

Biocytogen

Genscript Technology Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Creative Biolabs

Charles River Laboratories

Sartorius AG

Twist Bioscience

Fairjourney Biologics S.A.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for the antibody discovery market is fueled by the growing number of infectious disorders and the availability of therapeutic antibodies, which is a major factor propelling the market. Improvements in recombinant antibody production, antibody engineering and design, and targeted medicines have resulted from the rise of personalized medicine. The antibody discovery market is growing due to the increasing number of collaborations between pharmaceutical corporations, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutes. These collaborations frequently entail antibody sequencing services, immune repertoire analysis, and single-cell sequencing for antibody identification.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is strict regulations, a shortage of competent individuals and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the Antibody discovery market. The business is anticipated to be limited by the high costs associated with antibody discovery, hindering broad implementation. This factor will hinder the market's expansion during the predicted period. The challenge in developing long-term effective treatments for antibody discovery cancers is exacerbated by this resistance phenomenon, which forces researchers to seek new ways to avoid and overcome these adaptive mechanisms. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted antibody research and development. The search for effective and selective antibodies has progressed considerably because of new strategies, better technology, and increased funding for research. Also, the global market for antibody discovery stands to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Trends:

The North American antibody discovery market is anticipated to register a significant market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to more investment in research and development and an increase in cancer cases associated with antibody discovery. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share due to technological advancements and affluence. The demand for targeted treatments in oncology, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the frequency of antibody discovery in different cancer types, and the pace of drug discovery and development are all potential drivers of market expansion in this field.





Segmentation of Antibody Discovery Market-

By Methods-

Phage Display

Hybridoma

Others

By Antibody Type-

Humanized Antibody

Human Antibody

Chimeric Antibody

Murine Antibody

By End User-

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Research Laboratory

Academic Laboratory

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





