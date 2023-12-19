Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Light Source Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the global surgical light source market reached a value of $714.3 million. Forecasts indicate a gradual increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3%, projecting the market to reach $880.8 million.

The surgical light source market has entered a mature phase, characterized by a predominant focus on replacement sales of older units. These light sources are commonly acquired in packages that include endoscopic cameras and image capture devices. The surge in the adoption of 4K technology is driving an increase in endoscopic camera sales, consequently stimulating bundled sales of light sources. Additionally, interoperability issues persist among connectors used by different companies' light sources, compelling users to procure both the light source and camera from the same supplier. The introduction of a new camera system may necessitate an investment in a new light source due to incompatible connectors, unless adapters are employed to bridge the gap between incompatible connectors.

Global Surgical Light Source Market Share Insights:

In 2023, Karl Storz emerged as a dominant force in the surgical light source market by bundling its light sources with surgical cameras. The Techno LED Nova 150 offered by Karl Storz boasts a 30,000-hour lifespan, ensuring low-noise, vibration-free operation while emitting zero heat. Additionally, Karl Storz provides the XENON NOVAT 300 W xenon lamp specifically designed for illuminating larger cavities.

Stryker, positioned as the second major competitor in the 2023 surgical light source market, maintains a strong position through its expertise in the surgical camera system market, often bundling these two devices. Their 1688 Advanced Imaging Modalities (AIM) 4K Platform introduced the innovative L-11 Light Source with Auto-Light Technology in March 2019. Stryker's offerings also include the PRECISION LED light source tailored for endoscopic applications.

Olympus, securing the third top position in the 2023 surgical light source market, focuses on gastrointestinal applications and predominantly designs products for that specialty within its VISERA platform. Olympus provides various LED and xenon light sources specifically crafted for this purpose.

This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 15 surgical light source companies across 7 continents. Utilizing a comprehensive methodology, we examined market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and formulated precise forecasts. The complete report suite on the global market for surgical light sources includes devices used to provide illumination for endoscopic cameras, surgical headlights, and surgical microscopes.



Data Types Included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors



Global Research Scope Summary:

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda) Base Year: 2023

2023 Forecast: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Historical Data: 2020-2023

2020-2023 Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.



Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Global Surgical Light Source Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Regions Included

Introduction

Market Analysis and Forecast

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

List of Charts and Figures

Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2023 & 2030

Surgical Light Source Installed Base, Global, 2023

Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030

Leading Competitors, Surgical Headlight Market, Global, 2023

Surgical Light Source Regions Covered, Global (1 of 2)

Surgical Light Source Regions Covered, Global (2 of 2)

Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030

Units Sold by Region, Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030

Average Selling Price by Region, Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030 (US$)

Market Value by Region, Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030 (US$M)

Installed Base by Region, Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2020 - 2030

Leading Competitors, Surgical Light Source Market, Global, 2023

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Karl Storz

Stryker

Olympus

Richard Wolf

Smith & Nephew

CONMED

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3446u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.