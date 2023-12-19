VSAT Market Analysis Highlights Robust Growth in Maritime and Remote Communications - New Report Explores Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Frequency Band, Component, Type, Network Architecture, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) is a satellite communication system that enables two-way communication between a ground-based station and a satellite. VSAT technology is widely used for various applications, including broadband internet access, enterprise networking, voice communication, and video broadcasting. The global VSAT market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for reliable and high-speed communication services in remote and underserved areas.

The global VSAT market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector driven by advancements in satellite technology, growing demand for high-speed data connectivity, and the need for seamless communication in remote locations. VSAT systems are deployed across various industries such as telecommunications, oil and gas, maritime, defense, and enterprise, contributing to the market's widespread adoption.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Airborne
  • Naval
  • Land

Segmentation by Frequency Band

  • C Band
  • X Band
  • Ku Band
  • Ka Band
  • Others

Segmentation by Component

  • Low Noise Block (LNB) Down Converters
  • Block Up Converters (BUC)
  • Transceivers
  • Antennas
  • Others

Segmentation by Type

  • Fixed
  • Mobile
  • Handheld

Segmentation by Network Architecture

  • Star
  • Mesh
  • Point to Point
  • Multipoint

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, will be provided in the market study. The market analysis would be provided from the year 2022-2033.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Cobham
  • E-SAT
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
  • GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS
  • Ground Control Systems
  • Hughes Network Systems, LLC
  • Intellian Technologies, Inc.
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.
  • Norsat International Inc.
  • Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.
  • Singtel
  • Speedcast
  • ST Engineering
  • Viasat Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Overview: Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market
1.1.1.1 Evolution of Internet VSAT
1.1.2 Emerging Technological Trends
1.1.3 On-going and Up-coming programs
1.1.4 Start-ups and Investment Landscape
1.1.5 Patent Analysis
1.1.6 Supply Chain Dynamics
1.2 Business Dynamics

2. Application
2.1 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Application
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market, by Application, Value and Volume Data
2.1.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
2.1.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV)
2.1.4 Land
2.1.4.1 Commercial Vehicles
2.1.4.2 Military Vehicles
2.1.4.3 Railway

3. Product
3.1 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Frequency Band
3.2 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Component
3.3 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Type
3.4 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Network Architecture

4. Region
4.1 Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market - by Region

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles

6. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations


