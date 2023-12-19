Human Liver Model Market Forecasts Significant Growth Amid Globally Rising Liver Disease Cases

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research publication on the Human Liver Model industry offers invaluable insights into the market dynamics, growth opportunities, and innovative trends shaping the future of liver models used in various applications such as educational, drug discovery, and more. The report provides an in-depth analysis of product types, including state-of-the-art liver organoids and liver-on-a-chip technologies, as well as how advancements like 3D bioprinting are revolutionizing the field.



Market Expansion Supported by Advancements in Disease Understanding



The latest market data indicates a robust expansion of the global human liver model market, projected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2022 to USD 2.07 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Despite challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting global economic stability, the market is expected to reach USD 3.32 billion by 2027 with a consistent 12.6% CAGR. North America leads as the prime region in the market.







Product Innovations Catalyzing Growth



The comprehensive report highlights product innovation as a crucial trend gaining momentum in the market. Major players are focused on unveiling pioneering products to solidify market presence. An example from April 2023 is the introduction of TruVivo by LifeNet Health Life Sciences, a breakthrough all-human cell liver system designed to significantly enhance drug and compound research and development.



In the context of acquisitions, BICO's procurement of HUREL Corporation is of notable mention, with the September 2021 move poised to enrich BICO’s offerings and more comprehensively meet customer requirements.



Market Drivers and Opportunities

Increased Prevalence of Liver Disease: A principal factor propelling market growth is the upsurge in liver disease cases worldwide, necessitating enhanced research into liver conditions and related therapeutic developments.





Emerging Research Sectors: Innovations like liver organoids are unlocking new potential for academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies to improve our understanding of liver diseases, resulting in a surge of activity in research institutes and an increase in demand for human liver models.





Global Reach and Regional Analysis: With coverage spanning from Asia-Pacific to Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and Australia, the report explores regional market specifics and identifies regions exhibiting high growth and investment opportunities.

This extensive human liver model market research report equips stakeholders, industry players, researchers, and potential investors with the necessary insights to navigate the human liver model space effectively.



Industry Leaders and Innovators Recognized



Included in the report is a comprehensive list of major players in the human liver model market, such as Corning Incorporated, EISCO Scientific LLC, BioIVT LLC, and Emulate Inc., among others, that are pivotal in shaping the industry through their innovations and market strategies.



Detailed attention to revenue recognition, market size computation, and a focus on the value provided directly by manufacturers and creators, ensures a precise understanding of the market.



The report encapsulates the critical elements of the Human Liver Model industry – providing a strategic tool for those seeking to understand market currents and forecast future trends in this pivotal segment of healthcare and biomedical research.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.07 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.32 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

