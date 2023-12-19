Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market to Reach US$ 17.614 Billion by 2030, Reveals New Global Industry Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, End User, Disease Type, Infection Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive industry analysis of the global molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases market has been conducted, revealing a substantial growth forecast. The study indicates that the market size is poised to surge from US$ 6.833 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 17.614 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Innovations in molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases have bolstered the market's expansion. Recent developments include Bruker's introduction of new IVD solutions for MALDI Biotyper and a cutting-edge LiquidArray Gastrointestinal Syndromic Panel, poised to add significant value for customers. Thermo Fisher Scientific's recent launch of PCR kits in India for infectious disease detection also exemplifies the market's innovative trajectory. Furthermore, Roche's introduction of the cobas 5800 System has accentuated the market's capacity to deliver robust solutions.

Market Segmentation Insight



The market is dissected based on varying criteria, including type, end user, disease, and infection types. Categories span across point-of-care and laboratory testing settings, further divided by human and veterinary applications. The breadth of applications extends over single pathogen detection to multifactorial diagnoses and antimicrobial resistance profiling, among others. Regional Dynamics: North America currently dominates the global market, driven by advanced technological adoption, comprehensive research activities, and a prevalence of influential healthcare corporations. The market growth in this region benefits from factors such as an increasing number of infections, a rising aging population, and frequent product innovations. Driving Forces: Advancements in molecular diagnostics technologies are leading to new opportunities within the infectious diseases diagnostics landscape. Elevated demand for precise and quick testing feedback is catalyzing the move away from traditional methods towards more refined molecular diagnostic techniques.

Significant Industry Trends:

Development of novel molecular diagnostic techniques for early and accurate infectious disease diagnosis





Introduction of comprehensive platforms capable of supporting both CE-IVD assays and laboratory developed tests (LDTs)





Market expansion fueled by cutting-edge product launches and the growing need for rapid disease detection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtkp92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.