Artificial Flowers Market is Projected to Grow from US$ 3,146.0 million in 2024 to US$ 5,373.9 Million by 2034, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial flower market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,146.0 million in 2024. For 2023, the valuation was marked at US$ 2,987.7 million. The market is projected to progress from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.5%. By 2034, the market value is forecast to reach US$ 5,373.9 million.



The demand for artificial flowers is propelled as the product emerges as an alternative to the real flower. Manufacturers are leveraging existing technology to manufacture fake flowers that mimic the original ones. Scented artificial flowers are also being produced to combat the drawback of fake flowers having no smell as opposed to the real thing.

Artificial flower demand is accelerated as interior trends catch on in both residences and commercial spaces. Home décor is emerging as a significant trend, particularly in urban areas, with home renovations spurring people to decorate homes. Artificial flowers are also being used in commercial spaces as decorations. Weddings have emerged as a prominent source of sale for faux flowers.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18699

Artificial flowers face the challenge of overcoming customer inclination toward real flowers. Customers prefer real flowers for the freshness they add to settings as well as the smell they provide. Real flowers are also dominant in areas where artificial flowers have not yet penetrated significantly. The cost of artificial flowers is also a worry, though manufacturers are making cheap flowers that appeal to the price-conscious.

“Artificial flowers are becoming a prominent part of social events. Fake flowers arranged in bouquets, garlands, and other arrangements are being used for gifts, awards, and other purposes. Small quantities of artificial flowers are also benefitting from the rising gift culture. Thus, the use of artificial flowers for social occasions as well as gifts presents opportunities in the market”, says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Artificial Flower Market

The artificial flower market is projected to be valued at US$ 3,146.0 million in 2024.

is projected to be valued at in 2024. The material that is often used in artificial flowers is polyester. For 2024, polyester is anticipated to account for 35.7% of the market share.

of the market share. The use of artificial flowers in commercial spaces triumphs in the residential sector. For 2024, commercial application is expected to account for 61.4% of the market share.

of the market share. Australia is one of the promising countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for Australia is estimated to be 6.0%.

China and India are two countries with potential for the market in Asia. The CAGR for China and India over the forecast period is anticipated to be 5.7% and 5.8%, respectively.

and respectively. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% in Germany over the forecast period.

Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18699

Competition Analysis of the Artificial Flower Market

Technology is being sought to help design as well as add smells to artificial flowers. Offering the product at discounted prices is a common strategy among market players. Market players are positioning artificial flowers as a clear-cut competition to real flowers.

Key Companies in the Artificial Flower Market

TreeLocate (Europe) Limited

Foshan Tongxin Artificial Flowers Co., Ltd

Dongguan Fusheng Arts Products Co., Ltd.

NGAR TAT PRODUCTION FTY. LTD.

Oriental Fine Art Co., Ltd.

Silk Flower

Diane James Designs, Inc.

J. S. Flower Company Limited

Nearly Natural

Floral Home Décor

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, an artificial flower exhibition was held in Mangalore, India, highlighting fake flowers made from waste.

In June 2023, Williams Sonoma collaborated with floral designer Jeff Leatham to launch a range of artificial flowers.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18699

Key Segments

By Material:

Polyester

Plastic

Paper

Nylon

Silk

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Craft Stores

Florists

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product Domain:

The setting spray market is expected to be valued at US$ 980.5 million in 2024 and rise to US$ 1,772.6 million by 2034. The global setting spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

The global cat litter product market is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forthcoming decade. In 2024 the worldwide cat litter product market is estimated to generate around US$ 16,538.80 million. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to grow at 5.40%, with a projected value of US$ 27,984.00 million.

The global blank apparel market value is estimated to be around US$ 4,319.7 million in 2024, according to the new market analysis report. Between 2024 and 2034, the worldwide sales of blank apparel are anticipated to increase with a growth rate of 4.2% per year

The disposable hygiene products market size is estimated to be US$ 2,30,079 million in 2024. The market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 3,50,527.2 million by 2034. As per analysis, the increasing awareness about health issues and the use of disposable medical textiles is likely to accelerate market expansion, with a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period.

The J-beauty product size is estimated to be US$ 34,468 million in 2024. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 52,512 million by 2034. Market analysis suggests that demand for personal care products drives the trend of Asian beauty products.





About Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube