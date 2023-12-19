The Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: Unveiling the Future - 15th March 2024 (Malmö, Sweden)

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This major event will offer the opportunity to discuss Continuing Airworthiness Management which is widely used with more operators looking towards outsourcing a smoother and cost-efficient option of management of aircraft. This event will review regulatory authorities and approvals, selecting a CAMO provider, regulation structures, contracts and legalities, CAMO airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, MROs, and how to obtain a CAMO approval.

Key Highlights:

In-Depth Review of Regulatory Authorities : Explore the dynamic landscape of regulatory authorities and approvals, understanding the evolving standards that shape CAMO practices.

: Explore the dynamic landscape of regulatory authorities and approvals, understanding the evolving standards that shape CAMO practices. Selecting a CAMO Provider : Navigate the nuanced process of selecting a CAMO provider, crucial for ensuring seamless operations.

: Navigate the nuanced process of selecting a CAMO provider, crucial for ensuring seamless operations. Understanding Regulatory Structures : Delve into intricate regulatory structures, gaining clarity on the complexities that impact CAMO operations and compliance.

: Delve into intricate regulatory structures, gaining clarity on the complexities that impact CAMO operations and compliance. Contractual and Legal Considerations : Uncover the contractual and legal complexities inherent in CAMO, providing a comprehensive view of the legal landscape governing aircraft airworthiness.

: Uncover the contractual and legal complexities inherent in CAMO, providing a comprehensive view of the legal landscape governing aircraft airworthiness. Tailored CAMO Airworthiness Regulations : Gain insights into CAMO airworthiness regulations specifically tailored for lessors, lessees, and MRO organizations.

: Gain insights into CAMO airworthiness regulations specifically tailored for lessors, lessees, and MRO organizations. CAMO Approval Processes: Explore the meticulous steps involved in obtaining CAMO approval, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Event Speakers

James Carroll , Director of Business Development, JSSI

, Director of Business Development, JSSI Jack Clancy , Head of Sales & Marketing, Integrated Aviation Systems

, Head of Sales & Marketing, Integrated Aviation Systems Ian Dearing , Chief Surveyor/Engineer - Airworthiness, 2-REG

, Chief Surveyor/Engineer - Airworthiness, 2-REG Kostas Drizis , CAMO Postholder, Meton CAMO

, CAMO Postholder, Meton CAMO Matija Krajnc , Managing Director, Amelia International

, Managing Director, Amelia International Capt. Pascal Kremer , Airline Safety Manager, Luxair

, Airline Safety Manager, Luxair Martin Lidgard , CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International

, CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International Sylvain Martinet , Partner, Aircraft VIP Services

, Partner, Aircraft VIP Services Daniel Olufisan , Training Director & Principal Airworthiness Consultant, Wing Engineering

, Training Director & Principal Airworthiness Consultant, Wing Engineering Paulo Pestana , CAMO Regulatory Manager, NetJets

, CAMO Regulatory Manager, NetJets Sebastian Pruckmair, Founder & CEO, AEROMOND Services

