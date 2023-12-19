Comprise named top agency in several business, PR and marketing awards programs

Boulder, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise® solidified its status as a leading communications agency delivering integrated public relations and digital marketing services with the following recent high-profile award wins and industry recognition:

“To be repeatedly named among the best agencies in both national and international awards programs validates our proven approach to balancing the art and science of storytelling and signals our ongoing commitment to success in every campaign, strategy and communication,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of Comprise.

Business Intelligence Group named Comprise Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year. The communications agency was awarded Public Relations Agency of the Year in 2021 (as MAPRagency) and Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year in the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

“The winning agencies and departments have shown how creativity can solve real business challenges,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “In today's global marketplace, communicating effectively to meet the clients’ needs has never been more important.”

Inc. named Comprise a Power Partner for the second consecutive year. This year’s Inc. Power Partner Awards program, which honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting small to midsize businesses, recognized the agency alongside fewer than 400 other firms across various industries.

PRNEWS recognized Comprise with multiple honors, naming the agency to this year’s Agency Elite Top 100 — the ultimate comprehensive guide of the most innovative PR and communications firms in the business — and as an honorable mention in the Agency of the Year: Medium category of the PRNEWS Platinum Awards. Comprise also won the Conference Marketing/PR Campaign category of the PRNEWS Platinum Awards for its on-site work helping a client excel at one of its most important trade shows.

Ragan’s PR Daily Awards commended Comprise alongside 12 other PR Agency of the Year honorable mentions. The premier awards program for honoring excellence, creativity and innovation in PR, Ragan’s PR Daily Awards recognized Comprise last Friday at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The 2023 Global Agency Awards honored Comprise as one of four finalists for PR Agency of the Year and one of five finalists for Best PR Campaign. The Best PR Campaign endorsement focused on Comprise’s work with longtime client CableLabs to conceive and execute the 10G Challenge, a unique competition that inspired innovators to leverage the emerging 10G broadband network.







About Comprise

Comprise is a results-driven communications agency. We do "the hard stuff," understanding and growing companies with technical, complex — sometimes even controversial — stories to tell. Our name is no accident. From ideas to impact, we comprise every aspect of integrated public relations and digital marketing. Named to Inc.'s Power Partners list, our award-winning team combines PR, social media, marketing, content creation, and website design and development to balance the art and science of storytelling. Based in Boulder, Colorado, we serve clients across B2B, technology, new and emerging markets and beyond, helping brands succeed in a shifting media landscape.

