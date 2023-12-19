Marygold & Co. drives convenience and financial empowerment with in-app budgeting feature

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD), today bolstered its all-in-one banking and financial services app with a unique budgeting tool that empowers clients to simply and efficiently track their finances, ultimately trying to help them reach their financial goals.

“At Marygold & Co., we strive to be our clients’ primary financial partner, believing that financial education is the foundation upon which personal success is built,” said Timothy Rooney, Marygold & Co.’s president. “Our new budgeting feature is just another important enhancement that exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing clients with the tools and knowledge needed to save with confidence and take control of their financial well-being.”

Free to all Marygold & Co. clients, the app’s new budgeting feature enables users to do the following:

Analyze spending habits : With a simple tap, clients can view detailed insights into their monthly spending across categories, offering a clear picture of where their money is going.

: With a simple tap, clients can view detailed insights into their monthly spending across categories, offering a clear picture of where their money is going. Set personalized spending limits : Empowering clients to set spending limits in specific categories, the budgeting feature helps foster responsible financial habits and ensure users stay within budget.

: Empowering clients to set spending limits in specific categories, the budgeting feature helps foster responsible financial habits and ensure users stay within budget. Align their financial goals: By offering a deeper understanding of spending behaviors, this feature helps balance clients' financial goals with their real-life expenditures.

Complimenting the new in-app budgeting feature is Marygold & Co.’s proprietary Investment Calculator, which utilizes advanced algorithms to help clients recognize their investment’s range of potential outcomes. Available for download in both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices, the app also provides users with the following additional money management solutions:

Fee-free Spend Now accounts.

Investment Accounts

The leading fintech innovator’s proprietary PayAnyone® feature allows users to pay anyone within the U.S. with a cell number or email address, regardless of whether they use the Marygold & Co. app.

For more information about how Marygold & Co. helps clients organize their finances, save and invest with ease, please visit marygoldandco.com.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD), was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users’ financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard™ can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard™ is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit marygoldandco.com.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., listed on the NYSE-American exchange as MGLD, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada. For more information, visit themarygoldcompanies.com.





