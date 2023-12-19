Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Size to Reach USD 5.85 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Track Geometry Measurement System (TGMS) market size is expected to reach USD 5.85 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of metro lines and high speed railway lines is a key factor driving market revenue growth. TGMS is a set of technologies and tools used to measure various aspects of railroad track geometry. This includes track gauge, alignment, cross-level, curvature, and other parameters critical to safe and efficient train operations. Currently, 11,693 km of high-speed lines are under development in China alone. This means that the network will expand by over 25% in five to six years, yet China will only pay around half of the expenditure. As a result, the extension rate will diminish now that the Chinese engine is slowing down due to the network's entire deployment. The early entrants are still constructing and/or expanding their own network to reach nearby countries, which include Turkey, Spain, South Korea, and Switzerland.

However, lack of necessary infrastructure and scarcity of infrastructure for the use of these systems are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, concerns about data protection and management is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Market Size in 2022: USD 3.25 Billion
CAGR (2023–2032): 6.0%
Revenue Forecast To 2032: USD 5.85 Billion
Base Year For Estimation: 2022
Historical Data: 2019–2021
Forecast Period: 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global TGMS market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective TGMS. Some major players included in the global TGMS market report are:

Strategic Development

On 17 November 2020, the University of Leeds signed a research partnership with the West Coast Partnership, which operates train services on the West Coast Main Line and will operate HS2 phase 1 services. The research cooperation will be directed by scientists and engineers from the University of Leeds' new Institute for High-Speed Rail and System Integration, which was developed close to the Leeds Enterprise Zone. The Institute for high-speed rail and system integration will have access to various facilities, including a vehicle testing rig is a rolling track that can test trains and carriages at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour. It can replicate curves, ascents, and descents since it is mounted on a tilting platform, which be configured to simulate any railway route in the world using Global Positioning system (GPS) and track geometry data.

On 3 March 2020, ENSCO Rail, an international leader in advanced rail technology solutions for the passenger, transit and freight markets, delivered its second Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS) and Autonomous Rail Profile Measurement System (ARPMS) to Rumo S.A., Brazil's largest transport and logistics company. These devices are put on an existing goods car devoted to track condition evaluation to continually monitor track geometry and rail wear conditions and detect dangerous track conditions and optimize maintenance plans

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The gauge segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global track geometry measurement system market over the forecast period due to increasing need for derailment prevention. Track gauge is the distance between inner sides (gauge sides) of heads of the two load bearing rails that compose a single railway line. In each nation, different gauges are used for different types of trains. In contrast, 1,435 mm (4 ft 8+12 in) gauge is the basis of 60% of the world's railways, while wide gauge is a common cause of train derailments. Any movement of rail towards the field side expands the gauge, which must be checked on a regular basis for every 25-50cm along the track.

The no contact segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global track geometry measurement system market over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for new and innovative measurement systems. A lightweight and small no-contact measuring device allows for accurate evaluation of railway track geometry in various operational conditions. This technology combines a powerful inertial measuring unit with optical gauge boxes to measure all major track geometrical features at speeds ranging from 0 km/h to 400 km/h (250 mph). The modular and extendable architecture allows for ‘all-in-one’ full rail profile assessment and completely unattended operation.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global track geometry measurement system market in 2022. This is due to increasing activities by leading market players, such as product releases and introduction. For example, Norfolk Southern has revealed a breakthrough in track inspection technology that would increase railway safety and efficiency. The company was the first in North America to develop and deploy an autonomous track geometry measuring device mounted atop a locomotive, combining intelligence with innovation. On the other hand, commercially available autonomous track-inspection systems are installed on modified freight or passenger rail cars and require an external power source to work, taking up space on a train that could otherwise be utilized to haul revenue-generating commodities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global TGMS market on the measurement type, operation type, railway type, offering type, and region:

Measurement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Gauge Twist Cant and Can’t Deficiency Vertical Profile Curvature Alignment Dynamic Cross-Level Dipped Joints Others

Operation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) No Contact Inertial Based Chord Based Contact

Railway Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) High-Speed Railways Mass Transit Railways Heavy Haul Railways Light Railways

Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Hardware Software Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



