Global X-Ray Inspection System Market Size to Reach USD 1,512.4 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global X-ray inspection system market size is expected to reach USD 1,512.4 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Demand from both developed and developing economies can be attributed to steady market revenue growth. Hence, an increasing number of key market players are launching new products to meet this demand. OMRON Corporation, for example, announced the development of a new VT-X750-V3 system, the world's fastest Computed Tomography (CT)-type X-ray inspection system to date, which can be accessible globally. To meet rising demand for Fifth-Generation (5G) mobile communication systems, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and self-driving application devices, the VT-X750-V3 enables advanced, true 3D inspection of electronic substrates. OMRON contributes to the security and safety of society by providing high-speed, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design constraint-free, 100% X-ray inspection of electronic substrate assemblies to preserve and improve production while also preserving client goods quality.

Risk of radiation exposure and high system cost act as a limitation on revenue growth of the X-ray inspection system market. Although X-ray inspection systems provide a guaranteed return on investment for durability of complex machinery, deployment cost of these systems is currently out of reach for many industries. End-users see it as an imposition on the company's investments and, as a result, opt for third-party inspection services.

Scope of Research

Market size in 2022 USD 802.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,512.4 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Key companies profiled North Star Imaging, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Nordson DAGE, Yxlon International GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., 3DX-Ray Ltd., VisiConsult X-Ray Systems & Solutions GmbH, Smiths Detection, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., General Electric Co.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global X-ray inspection system market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective X-ray inspection systems. Some major players included in the global X-ray inspection system market report are:

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson DAGE

Yxlon International GmbH

VJ Group, Inc.

3DX-Ray Ltd.

VisiConsult X-Ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

Smiths Detection, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

General Electric Co

Strategic Development

On 30 November 2022, Ishida is introducing a new line of X-ray inspection systems that use innovative sensor and image processing technologies to achieve high detection sensitivity. The Ishida IX-PD is designed to identify low-density and extremely minute foreign bodies with high precision while allowing producers to retain high output rates. The Ishida IX-PD will be offered in two widths (360mm and 450mm) to accommodate a wide range of product and pack sizes. The new machine delivers an 'ultra-high' resolution and sharper image than conventional X-ray systems by utilizing Ishida's Genetic Algorithm (GA) and Dual Energy technology.

On 22 December 2022, Hikvision India introduced the Next Generation X-Ray Baggage Scanner, which has an AI-based intelligent security inspection system. It is one of the first X-Ray Baggage Scanners in India with AI-based intelligent security inspection technologies. The cutting-edge security inspection system has integrated capabilities such as intelligent recognition of threat items, real-time video monitoring, and variable speed, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The 2D segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. 2D radiography is a popular Neurodevelopmental Treatment (NDT) method that offers advantages over most others. It is a very reproducible and adaptive examination that can be applied to almost any material. The method detects faults on both inside and outside surfaces and requires very little surface preparation. Systems can be permanent and industrialized for mass manufacturing, or portable and used in field settings, with digital images stored and used for future study. Many of the world's industrial goods rely on 2D radiography for safety and reliability, and its utilization will play a major role in future advancements.

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Industrial radiography is used by manufacturers to check materials for cracks or flaws. X-ray and gamma radiation are used in industrial radiography to show faults that are not visible to the naked eye. As X-rays and gamma radiation can pass through many materials, including air, earth, and water, industrial radiography is useful for inspecting things without moving or destroying them. Manufacturers utilize industrial radiography to ensure that their products are not damaged before they are sold. In the same way that medical X-rays are used to discover fractures or fissures in bones, industrial radiography photographs products using X-rays or gamma rays, which can show faults that are not visible to the naked eye.

The X-ray inspection system market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as increased activity by leading market players such as new releases and product expansions, among others, are driving revenue growth of the X-ray inspection system market in this region. Mettler Toledo, for example, has introduced a new x-ray inspection system designed for high-speed contamination detection in tiny and individual packaged goods such as flow-wrapped confectionery, snack and cereal bars, and small bakery packets. The X34C x-ray inspection system is 700mm long and has an integrated reject, allowing it to be positioned in tight spaces on manufacturing lines. The technology can run at 120 meters per minute, allowing the machine to synchronize product inspection with high-speed flow-wrapping machines and pack sealers used to box individual products in the confectionery industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global X-ray inspection system market on the technique, dimension, vertical, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Film-Based Imaging Digital Imaging Computed Tomography Computed Radiography Direct Radiography

Dimension Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) 2D 3D

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Manufacturing Oil & Gas Natural Gas Liquefaction Plants Subsea Pipelines Refining Transmission Pipelines Storage Tanks Aerospace Engine Part Production Composite Airframe Manufacturing Aircraft Maintenance Material Analysis Government Infrastructure Military & Defense Airport Security Railways Bridges & Tunnels Border Crossing Security Automotive Power Generation Nuclear Power Wind Power Solar Power Fossil Fuel Energy Food & Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



