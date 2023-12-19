Global Peripheral Vascular and Biliary Stents Market Size to Reach USD 7,405.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peripheral vascular and biliary stents market size is expected to reach USD 7,405.9 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular and biliary diseases is one of the major factors driving the peripheral vascular and biliary stents market revenue growth. An estimated 8,000 individuals across the U.S. are diagnosed with bile duct cancer each year. A person with intrahepatic bile duct cancer is frequently identified at age 70. To avoid rising prevalence of biliary illnesses, biliary stents are becoming increasingly beneficial, which is driving market revenue growth. Peripheral vascular and biliary stents are in high demand due to the rise in minimally invasive treatments. An increasingly common method that allows for minimally invasive treatment of conditions that formerly required surgery is stenting. Vascular stents are typically implanted as part of peripheral artery angioplasty, a minimally invasive endovascular procedure to open up constrictive or blocked arteries or veins, frequently to treat arterial atherosclerosis.

The peripheral vascular and biliary stents face significant commercial limitations as a result of stringent regulatory clearance process. To get regulatory approval, these medical devices must meet strict safety and efficacy standards established by regulatory bodies. The lengthy and difficult approval process usually causes product launches to be postponed, which can restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4,124.6 Million CAGR (2023-2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 7405.9 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product type, material, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Abbott, BD, BIOTRONIK, Boston Medical Products Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Cordis, E. Benson Hood Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global peripheral vascular and biliary stents market is fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective peripheral vascular and biliary stents services. Some major players included in the global peripheral vascular and biliary stents market report are:

Strategic Development

On 07 April 2023, the Stena Peripheral Flow Directing Stent was created by the Turkish medical company Invamed for the management of peripheral artery aneurysms. According to Invamed, these stents are adaptable to the walls of peripheral arteries since they are flexible, have a high bending capacity, and in addition, are fatigue resistant.

On 08 February 2023, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), a manufacturer of medical devices with a cutting-edge atherectomy system used to treat peripheral and coronary artery disease, and Abbott signed a formal agreement under which Abbott would acquire CSI. Abbott's market-leading vascular device lineup will gain access to fresh, complementary innovations thanks to the purchase of CSI.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The peripheral vascular stents segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Peripheral vascular disease is becoming more common, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Other disorders such as diabetes or coronary artery disease are typically present in patients with chronic peripheral vascular disease. Peripheral stents are frequently implanted alongside balloon angioplasty. Implanting peripheral stents helps keep a blocked or clogged artery open so that blood can flow through it.

The metal stents segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Stainless steel 316L, stainless steel 316LVM, nitinol, cobalt-chromium, titanium, tantalum alloys, and platinum-iridium alloy are among the biocompatible materials frequently used to make stents. Precision laser cutting technology is used to cut the complicated lattice-like patterns required for their extraordinary growth capabilities.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The region is recognized for its state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and technological advancements, which allowed the introduction of revolutionary stent technology. Furthermore, considerable Research and Development (R&D) activities, collaborations between business and academic institutions, and presence of key market competitors in North America are driving revenue growth of the peripheral vascular and biliary stents market.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global peripheral vascular and biliary stents market on the basis of product type, material, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Peripheral Vascular Stents Self-Expanding Stents Balloon-Expandable Stents Drug-Eluting Stents Bare Metal Stents Biliary Stents Plastic Stents Metal Stents Drug-Eluting Stents

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Metal Stents Stainless Steel Nitinol Cobalt-Chromium Alloy Polymer Stents Biodegradable Polymer Non-Biodegradable Polymer

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



