Highwire launches Innovative Energy and Sustainability Practice in the Era of Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR announced today the launch of its Energy and Sustainability practice. The group will support clients in the energy sector navigating the complexities of renewable solutions and sustainable practices while also catering to the sustainability needs of clients across multiple other industries.



Alongside the launch, Highwire is announcing PG&E as its most recent client win, partnering with the utility to promote its industry leading innovation and technology initiatives.

Highwire’s Energy and Sustainability practice offers clients strategic communications counsel, ESG support, media relations, stakeholder engagement, thought leadership support and integrated digital marketing. Existing clients include Autogrid, Hitachi Energy, Beewise, and others.

“In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, the market is at an inflection point. There is a need for transformative solutions that support the energy transition,” said Danny Maiello, EVP at Highwire. “By leveraging our horizontal and vertical expertise, we aim to empower our clients to effectively share and amplify their stories of sustainable practices, renewable energy adoption, purpose and innovation.”

Amid the largest investments in environmental and climate issues in U.S. history, the practice reflects an increased demand for integrated communications across the energy sector as well as clients outside of the sector and across industries. According to an EY study , 76% of enterprises cite ESG as a leading or important consideration for emerging tech investment, with 77% prioritizing emerging tech vendors that can articulate their environmental impact. To that end, Highwire is partnering with clients to position them as energy, climate, sustainability and ESG leaders.

The Energy and Sustainability practice at Highwire brings together a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience and expertise in the sector. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within this dynamic field, the group is poised to deliver solutions that drive success for its clients. Practice leaders Director Andrea Judson-Torres and Senior Account Manager and Climatebase Fellow Megan Krause, have strong track records supporting clients across the energy ecosystem. The practice is overseen by EVP Danny Maiello who brings years of experience in the energy, ESG and executive positioning space having worked with clients such as WGL Holdings and Manulife to bring their innovation and sustainability stories to life.

The team regularly orchestrates industry events, most recently hosting a LinkedIn Live event, featuring insights from journalists representing Axios, Reuters, and GreenBiz, who discussed the most significant topics in the climate change and ESG conversation. To learn more about Highwire’s Energy and Sustainability practice, please visit highwirepr.com .

