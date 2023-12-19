The Growth Trajectory Topical Pain Relief Market Set to Hit US$ 17,115.4 Million by 2034, Riding on a Strong 5.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI) industry analysis, the valuation for the global topical pain relief market is US$ 10,720.8 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 17,115.4 million in 2034.



The rising prevalence of bone-related disorders, such as osteoarthritis and diabetic neuropathy, which cause pain, is a significant factor propelling the growth of the topical pain relief market. Additional factors contributing to the market’s expansion are the increasing use of topical pain relief products due to their lower side effect profile than oral pain relief.

The growing demand for topical pain relief among athletes is further driving the market’s growth. The industry is anticipated to see significant expansion prospects, with topical pain relief being available on online platforms.

Pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop different formulations and drugs with combinatorial effects that claim to reduce pain rapidly and can be used in different kinds of injuries. They also emphasize the development of medication that facilitates treatment and decreases side effects.

For instance:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2022 for their Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).



Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on class, the non-opioid segment held around 71.9% market value share in 2023.

market value share in 2023. By formulation, creams are expected to surge with a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034.

by 2034. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034.

by 2034. North America is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034.

by 2034. The topical pain relief market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034.



“Topical pain reliever sales via e-commerce platforms are rising as a result of the growing number of cancer patients. Moreover, renowned pharmaceutical companies are launching topical analgesics or medications to help cancer patients manage their pain” - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The market for topical pain relief is fragmented, and well-established players exist within the market sphere. Key players have initiated launches with additional features, attained regulatory approvals, and increased manufacturing facilities.

For instance,

In March 2022, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. introduced Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel, a topical solution containing diclofenac, a widely recognized nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).



Key Companies Profiled

Advacare Pharma

Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Topical Biomedics, Inc.

Exzell Pharma Inc.

Cipla

Bayer Healthcare

Chattem, Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Himalayan Drug Co.

Troy Healthcare LLC



Topical Pain Relief Industry Segmentation by Category:

By Class:

Opioids

Non-opioids

By Formulation:

Creams

Gels

Patch

Sprays

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the topical pain relief market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global topical pain relief market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and presents a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on class (opioids and non-opioids), formulations (creams, gels, patches, sprays, others), distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/drug stores, e-commerce, and others), and regions.

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

