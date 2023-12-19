Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Optimisation: Making Manufacturing More Sustainable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This briefing provides insight into the Sustainable Manufacturing trend, exploring the manufacturing sectors with the greatest environmental impact, solutions to improve the sustainability of the manufacturing sector, and potential hurdles that companies are facing when implementing sustainable manufacturing solutions.



The report offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors.

Key Market Insights

Sustainability is among the top priorities for companies

67% of companies globally in the International’s Sustainability Survey 2023 indicated they have sustainability initiatives in place, with around one third of respondents stating that their company plans future investment in sustainability and product design changes.

Both external and internal factors are supporting sustainability initiatives

External pressure from consumers, legislators and competitors is driving investment in sustainability initiatives. At the same time, companies expect financial benefits, cost savings and improved employee satisfaction from sustainability investments.

Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the greatest impact on the environment

Analysis of industry’s cost structure indicates that energy-intensive sectors and the ones using large quantities of energy or resource-intensive B2B goods in their production processes have the greatest impact on the environment. A shift to cleaner energy, greener alternatives and adjustments in production processes can help to significantly reduce the overall environmental impact of the manufacturing sector.

Digital tools, automation and production improvements will help to improve sustainability

Improved production efficiency, greater supply chain transparency and elimination of transportation bottlenecks are expected to help achieve sustainable manufacturing goals in the long term. Such production changes help to improve resource efficiency and, at the same time, contribute to lower operating costs.

Better communication and collaboration are needed to reach sustainability goals

Lack of consumer willingness to pay more, financial constraints and internal problems, such as a lack of corporate vision, are identified as key hurdles for sustainability initiatives. Improved communication with consumers and better collaboration within the company can help to alleviate some of the challenges when implementing sustainability initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Scope

Key findings

Sustainability is among the top priorities for companies globally

External pressures and internal motivations drive investment in sustainability

Sustainability in manufacturing

Manufacturing sector contributes significantly to the global emissions and waste

Manufacturing sustainability index: Measuring manufacturing sector’s environmental impact

Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the highest impact on environment

High use of energy, water and chemicals hurts sustainability of B2B sectors

Companies focus on cost-efficient solutions and product changes to improve sustainability

Four strategies to improve sustainability

Key strategies for manufacturers to improve sustainability

Digital strategies are top priority for companies and can help to improve sustainability

Case study: SABIC uses blockchain to reduce emissions

Production localisation and alternative modes of transport can reduce environmental impact

Case study: Delfzijl chemicals cluster helps to reduce environmental impact

More efficient transportation network offers cost savings and lower emissions

Case study: MAN Truck & Bus offers digital tools for clients to improve fleet management

Sustainable automation helps to do more with the same resources

Case study: Volvo and Fanuc deploy new industrial robots

Overcoming the challenges

Consumer unwillingness to pay more and internal challenges hinder sustainability initiatives

Improved communication can help to improve consumer trust

Financial problems is the main internal issue hindering sustainability initiatives

Greater collaboration can help to create common vision on sustainability goals

Collaboration within the company and small-scale changes reduce financial uncertainty

Conclusion

Key findings

Sustainable Manufacturing: How to win

Evolution of sustainable manufacturing

Questions we are asking

