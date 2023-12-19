Wireless Slate Market Report 2023-2028, by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Application (Primary Education, Secondary and Higher Education, and Others) and Region

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Slate Market Report by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Application (Primary Education, Secondary and Higher Education, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless slate market size reached US$ 208 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 29 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during 2022-2028.







A wireless slate is a flexible and portable peripheral device used to control a computer that is connected to an interactive whiteboard (IWB). It has a touch-sensitive surface and an attached stylus pen that enables users to access files, write in digital ink and operate on-screen learning applications from anywhere in the room. Consequently, it is utilized in educational institutions to enhance teaching methodologies and facilitate collaborative learning. Other than this, it also finds applications in corporate board rooms, sports training rooms and broadcasting studios.



The increasing investments in IT infrastructure and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies across various organizations are among the key factors bolstering the global wireless slate market growth. Moreover, several educational institutions are replacing conventional teaching boards with interactive classrooms that are equipped with advanced hardware, such as IWBs, personal computers (PCs), document cameras and projector screens, to impart knowledge effectively. This acts as another growth-inducing factor, which is increasing the sales of wireless slates worldwide. Apart from this, key players are introducing smart slates and offering customized solutions to cater to the diversified demands of different consumers.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wireless slate market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on deployment type and application.



Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Application:

Primary Education

Secondary and Higher Education

Others

Breakup by Region

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

C3 IT Xperts

Califone (Nicholas P. Pipino Assoc. Inc.)

Egan Visual Inc.

Elmo USA Corp.

Genee Group (Microsoft)

Hitachi

Boxlight

Promethean

Recordex USA

Speechi and Turning Technologies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $295 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Slate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

6.1 On-Premise

6.2 Cloud-Based



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Primary Education

7.2 Secondary and Higher Education

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

