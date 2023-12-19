Climb Channel Solutions Announces the Launch of a New Partnership with DNSFilter in North America

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce their partnership with DNSFilter. DNSFilter's launch into the North American market and their use of Climb as their sole distributor will enable resellers and MSPs to mitigate cyber-attack risk.



Bob Gagnon, DNSFilter VP of Channel Sales, said: “By partnering with Climb Channel Solutions, we can ensure that more companies have access to the DNS security needed to protect their networks and the sensitive data that lives in them. Together we will increase security and boost productivity by allowing organizations to identify and remediate the threats that originate online by scanning, categorizing, and blocking malicious websites. We look forward to furthering our work with Climb.”

An estimated 80% of threats come through the DNS layer during a cyber-attack, making DNS security an essential component of a company's security posture. DNS protection is the only security layer that shields companies from all threats that originate online by scanning, categorizing and blocking hacked websites. DNSFilter protects 26 million users each month. Its machine learning technology can identify threats and detects and categorizes new sites faster than any other service. Customers receive the information needed to filter threats without impacting productivity.

“Climb is proud to be named the sole distributor of DNSFilter’s security solution and assist at the inception of their channel goals,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Their solution answers the needs of our reseller and MSP partners, helping to protect against ongoing cyberthreats in the industry. We are excited to include their offerings to our North American line card and showcase their inclusion of emerging and disruptive technologies to our partners.”

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive. In 2022 the threat protection leader blocked 9.1 billion threats, more than any other threat detection software globally. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides protective DNS powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 26 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter’s brands include Webshrinker, its next generation web categorization software, and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection.

