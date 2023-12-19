Medigene AG to attend at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Planegg/Martinsried, December 19, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco to be held from January 8-11, 2024.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

https://www.jpmorgan.com/about-us/events-conferences/health-care-conference

Date: January 8-11, 2024

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s unique scientific platform, product pipeline, execution of its corporate strategy, and 2024 plans. Please contact Pamela Keck at p.keck@medigene.com to schedule a meeting.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive TCR generation and optimization, as well as product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for safety, efficacy and durability. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

Email: investor@medigene.com

