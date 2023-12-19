Elf in Concert: a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles With Renowned Director Jon Favreau and Composer/Conductor John Debney

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable celebration of the 20th anniversary of the holiday classic, Elf, film enthusiasts and fans alike congregated at the distinguished Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for Elf in Concert. This unique event, co-produced by CineConcerts and Innovation Arts and Entertainment, was graced by the esteemed director Jon Favreau, the visionary behind the film’s creation, and the Oscar-nominated composer John Debney. The pair welcomed a captivated audience, sharing insights and anecdotes from the making of this timeless movie. The event spotlight shone on director Jon Favreau and composer John Debney, as they addressed the audience from the Peacock Theater’s stage. Elf narrates the whimsical journey of Buddy the Elf, a character brought to life through Favreau’s innovative direction, portraying his inadvertent childhood relocation to the North Pole and subsequent quest to New York in his earnest elf attire. Favreau’s adept storytelling and Debney’s evocative score harmonize to create a cinematic experience that has captivated audiences for two decades. The Elf in Concert series extends the 20th-anniversary celebrations across the nation, with local orchestras performing Debney’s iconic score live to picture, mesmerizing audiences against the backdrop of a 40-foot screen. This series not only honors the film’s legacy but also showcases the enduring impact of Favreau’s directorial prowess and Debney’s musical genius.



For more information on upcoming performances and to experience this magical journey, visit the official Elf in Concert website. Tickets are selling fast.

Photo Credit: Timothy Norris

Full Dropbox of high-res photos here.

Press Assets: Trailer · Film Stills

Facebook: facebook.com/ElfinConcert

Twitter: @CineConcertsLLC

Instagram: @CineConcerts

Hashtag: #ElfInConcert

About CineConcerts - Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live and digital music experiences performed with visual media, and continues to redefine entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts will engage over 4.8 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 3,000 performances in 48 countries through 2025, and recently launched CineConcerts +PLUS - a global digital network and app suite with hundreds of exclusive podcast episodes and produced content. CineConcerts continues to work with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more. Recent and current live and digital concert experiences include Elf in Concert, The Pinball Concert (Digital), The Polar Express in Concert, Rudy in Concert, The Passion of the Christ in Concert, The Da Vinci Code in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It’s a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

CineConcerts:

Andrew P. Alderete

andrew@cineconcerts.com

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Phyllis Liu

Phyllis.liu@wbd.com

Michael Foell

Michael.Foell@wbd.com

Tour Media Contact

John Tellem

john@tellemgrodypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f31c32f1-8dde-475c-a284-b36a184db514

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/875d3ec9-b3d2-4e06-ae6c-3d02607d47f6