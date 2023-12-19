TiDB 7.5 Sets New Standard for Stability at Scale

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the innovative developer of leading distributed SQL database solutions, today announced the launch of TiDB 7.5, with powerful new features to deliver the utmost in consistency, durability and reliability for enterprise-scale applications.



TiDB is an open-source distributed SQL database for the most demanding modern applications. It features shardless horizontal scaling, MySQL wire compatibility, support for ACID transactions, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) for real-time operational insights. TiDB 7.5 is the second long-term-support (LTS) release of 2023.

New capabilities in TiDB 7.5 include:

Reducing I/O, compute, and memory of specific background jobs via TiDB’s new global sort feature — now generally available in TiDB 7.5

of specific background jobs via TiDB’s new feature — now generally available in TiDB 7.5 Stabilizing critical workloads by enabling users to alter the priority level of large background jobs

by enabling users to alter the priority level of large background jobs Isolating background tasks to designated nodes and dynamically adding compute nodes to handle ad hoc background tasks

to designated nodes and dynamically adding compute nodes to handle ad hoc background tasks Catching and acting on unexpectedly costly queries for even greater stability between and within workloads

unexpectedly costly queries for even greater stability between and within workloads Maximizing MySQL 8.0 compatibility with enhanced features for easier system migration and granular control over system variables within specific SQL statements

with enhanced features for easier system migration and granular control over system variables within specific SQL statements Optimizing analytical processing by mitigating out-of-memory issues and separating the analytical engine’s compute and storage for added elasticity.

These new capabilities make TiDB a highly attractive — and far better performing — alternative to MySQL for large-scale applications.

“TiDB 7.5 is the most powerful and flexible distributed SQL database ever created,” said PingCAP cofounder and CTO Ed Huang. “Its automated elastic scaling eliminates the cost and labor of sharding, while its efficient architecture is designed to support petabyte-scale data volumes and hyperscale transaction rates. With TiDB’s easy migration path from MySQL, it’s easier than ever to experience the next evolution in relational databases.”

For a full list of key features and their descriptions, see the TiDB 7.5 Release Notes here .

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

