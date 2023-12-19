3D Printing Plastics Market projected to reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing Plastics Market ” , by Type (Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Others), Form (Powder, Filament, Liquid), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 11.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 23.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Form, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Arkema Inc. SABIC Sample of Companies Covered Materialise NV H.P. INC. Envisiontec Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D Printing Plastics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The 3D printing plastics market has emerged as a pivotal segment within the broader realm of additive manufacturing, fundamentally transforming traditional manufacturing processes. Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing involves the layer-by-layer construction of three-dimensional objects from digital models. In this context, 3D printing plastics play a crucial role, serving as the primary raw materials utilized in the additive manufacturing process. These plastics are engineered to exhibit specific properties, such as durability, flexibility, and heat resistance, to meet the diverse requirements of various industries. As technological advancements continue to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing, the 3D printing plastics market has witnessed significant growth and evolution, positioning itself as a key player in the global manufacturing landscape. The market for 3D printing plastics is characterized by a dynamic landscape driven by a myriad of factors, ranging from advancements in material science to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across industries. One of the defining features of this market is its versatility, as 3D printing plastics find applications in diverse sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. The ability to produce complex and customized components with precision has positioned 3D printing plastics as a disruptive force, challenging traditional manufacturing methods. Moreover, the market has witnessed a surge in demand for bio-based and sustainable 3D printing plastics, reflecting the broader industry trend towards environmentally friendly and socially responsible manufacturing practices.

Major Vendors in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market:

Arkema Inc.

SABIC

Materialise NV

H.P. INC.

Envisiontec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

3D Systems Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

PolyOne Corporation

The ExOne Company

Increasing demand for bio-based grades of 3D printing plastics market

The escalating demand for bio-based grades stands as a significant driver propelling the growth of the 3D printing plastics market. In recent years, there has been a discernible shift in consumer and industry preferences toward sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. This shift has not only influenced end-users but has also permeated the manufacturing sector, where the adoption of bio-based materials is seen as a crucial step towards achieving ecological balance. Within the 3D printing plastics market, the demand for bio-based grades is particularly noteworthy due to their inherent advantages over traditional petroleum-based counterparts.

Bio-based grades of 3D printing plastics offer a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, contributing to the reduction of carbon footprints associated with conventional plastics. Derived from renewable resources such as plant-based feedstocks, these bio-based plastics have the potential to address environmental concerns related to the depletion of fossil fuels and the generation of non-biodegradable waste. The emphasis on sustainability has spurred research and development activities aimed at enhancing the performance and viability of bio-based 3D printing plastics, making them increasingly attractive to manufacturers across various industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for bio-based grades of 3D printing plastics market

Growing demand from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare sectors

Opportunities:

Growing demand in the 3D printing plastics market for bio-based grades of material

Technological Advancement

Growing demand in the 3D printing plastics market for bio-based grades of material

The growing demand for bio-based grades of materials in the 3D printing plastics market represents a substantial opportunity that holds transformative implications for the industry. As global awareness of environmental sustainability intensifies, there is a discernible shift in consumer preferences and industry practices toward eco-friendly alternatives. This trend is particularly pronounced in the 3D printing plastics sector, where the demand for bio-based grades is gaining momentum as a compelling opportunity. The distinctive advantage of bio-based materials lies in their renewable and biodegradable nature, aligning seamlessly with the growing emphasis on environmentally conscious manufacturing practices. The opportunity presented by the rising demand for bio-based grades is deeply rooted in the global commitment to reduce reliance on traditional petroleum-based plastics, notorious for their non-biodegradable nature and contribution to environmental pollution. Bio-based 3D printing plastics, sourced from renewable feedstocks such as plant-based materials, offer a sustainable solution to address the environmental concerns associated with conventional plastics. This demand is not merely a reflection of consumer preferences but is also driven by regulatory pressures and evolving corporate sustainability goals that prioritize environmentally responsible choices.

The market for 3D Printing Plastics is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the preeminent and largest market for 3D printing plastics, both in terms of value and volume. This dominance is underscored by the robust presence of key industry players, including industry giants such as Stratasys and 3D Systems Corporation, which have significantly contributed to the region's leadership in the 3D printing plastics market. The growth trajectory of the market in North America is further fueled by a vibrant ecosystem of 3D printing startups, particularly those targeting niche markets. The region's innovative landscape and concentration of cutting-edge technologies have created a favorable environment for the expansion of the 3D printing plastics market. The dynamic interplay between established industry leaders and a burgeoning number of startups positions North America at the forefront of 3D printing plastics innovation, solidifying its status as the dominating force in this rapidly evolving market.

The filament Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on form, the 3D printing plastics market has been classified into powder, filament and liquid. The filament segment is poised to assert its dominance in the 3D printing plastics market, emerging as a pivotal and influential category within the broader spectrum of additive manufacturing materials. Filaments serve as the primary consumables in fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing technology, a widely adopted and versatile method in additive manufacturing. This dominance is underpinned by several key factors that underscore the significance and widespread adoption of filament-based 3D printing plastics.

