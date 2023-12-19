Global Autonomous Ships Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Market Forecasts Impressive Growth with a 6.70% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Ships Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autonomous Ships Market Trends



Presently, there is a rise in cargo shipping as it finds extensive application in transporting different goods to distant geographical locations. This, in confluence with the increasing marine accidents on account of human errors, resulting in financial losses and harm to the marine ecosystem, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for autonomous ships across the globe.

Apart from this, a high degree of isolation and the unattractive nature of the job is restricting millennials worldwide from becoming seafarers. This, along with the growing requirement of seagoing professionals for maritime trading, acts as another factor influencing the demand for unmanned ships positively. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics with autonomous ships and advancements in sensor technologies for improved navigation systems is creating a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, leading market players are focusing on incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) and other innovative technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime traffic and improve the efficiency of autonomous marine ventures. Other major factors, including a significant rise in seaborne trade, increase in maritime tourism, and extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop reliable and cost-effective functioning of unmanned vessels, are anticipated to impel the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous ships market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on component, level of autonomy, fuel type, installation and ship type.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Level of Autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Carbon Neutral Fuel

Liquefied Natural Gas

Electric Batteries

Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO)

Breakup by Installation:

OEM

Retrofit

Breakup by Ship Type:

Commercial Ships

Defense Ships

Passenger Ships

Breakup by Region

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

ABB Ltd

BAE Systems plc

DNV AS

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Ulstein Group ASA

Valmet Oyj

Wartsila

