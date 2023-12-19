POC Analyzers Market Forecast to 2033, by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Installed Base

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POC Analyzers Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on POC Analyzers market for the year 2020 and beyond. The need for rapidity of results for immediate and effective clinical intervention, and recent technological advances and the fact that it is not always feasible for physicians and patients living in rural areas to have access to 24-hour clinical laboratory services are the major reasons for the development of POC Analyzers.



POC Analyzers market is segmented into POC PCR Systems, POC Immunochemistry Analyzers and POC Hand-held Analyzers.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed POC Analyzers and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total POC Analyzers market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for POC Analyzers market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for POC Analyzers market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Siemens

Hologic

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Quidelortho

Report Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the POC Analyzers market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on POC Analyzers market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving POC Analyzers market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the POC Analyzers market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific POC Analyzers market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

