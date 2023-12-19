Activated Alumina Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 1.60 Billion by 2030, with Water Treatment and Asia Pacific Region Propelling Growth

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Plastics, Healthcare, Others), By Application (Catalyst, Desiccant, Fluoride Adsorbent, Bio Ceramics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a recent analysis report, the global activated alumina market is projected to witness a robust growth rate over the next seven years, with expectations to reach a market size of USD 1.60 billion by the year 2030. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is determined at 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, largely driven by escalating product demand in key sectors such as water treatment, oil & gas, healthcare, and plastics.

This thorough trends analysis report highlights the prolific use of activated alumina as a catalyst, desiccant, and fluoride adsorbent, among other applications, taking into account its crucial role in removing impurities and enhancing product quality in various industries. Activated alumina's remarkable surface area and resistance to extreme conditions make it a preferred choice for numerous applications, contributing to the market expansion.

Segment Highlights

The fluoride adsorbent application segment garnered the utmost revenue share, signifying a commanding hold and promising a swift CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.





In the oil & gas domain, the utility of activated alumina in natural gas dehydration is propelling growth, with natural gas as an ascending domestic energy source.





Water treatment emerges as the leading segment, accounting for a substantial revenue share and an expeditious CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast timeline.

Regional Insights



With a dominant revenue portion of 40.2% in 2022, Asia Pacific leads the global market and is anticipated to maintain this trajectory, bolstered by rapid industrialization and evolving end-use sectors. Meanwhile, North America showcases a promising growth narrative, fueled by the resurgence of the oil and gas sector, evidenced by heightened crude oil production figures.



The report highlights the effects of diminishing freshwater reserves and rigorous environmental regulations on the market. With a stringent focus on sustainable water treatment solutions and the urgency to adhere to EPA's guidelines on fluoride levels, activated alumina's significance is underscored.



Applications and end-use industries are adapting to the capabilities of activated alumina, not just for its superior features but also in response to environmental and regulatory imperatives. This report lends invaluable insights into market trajectories and growth predictors over the forthcoming years.

The profound research work behind this report sets the stage for informed decision-making and strategic positioning in the global activated alumina market. With in-depth industry analysis and forward-looking market estimates, the implications for the associated sectors are significant as they shape their operational strategies and investment plans to capitalize on future market trends.

