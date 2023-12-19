Siili Solutions Plc resolved on a new plan period of the employee share savings plan and on a related stock option plan

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 19 December 2023 at 15.45 EET

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved on a new plan period 2024–2025 of the share savings plan SiiliX Share, established in 2018, and on a related stock option plan. The overall details of the new plan period are mainly similar to the previous plan period. Over 300 Siili employees have become Siili shareholders through the share savings plan, SiiliX Share.

The new plan period will start on 1 February 2024 and end on 31 January 2025. The maximum savings amount is 400 euros per month. As a reward, participants will receive for free one Siili Solutions Plc stock option right for every share purchased. Each new employee, who is entitled to participate in the share savings plan SiiliX Share for the first time during the plan period 2024–2025, will receive two stock option rights for each savings share purchased if they are participating in the plan. Each stock option entitles its owner to subscribe for one new share in the company or an existing share held by the company by paying the share subscription price in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stock options. The share savings plan is offered to the Group’s employees, excluding employees in the United States and at Vala Group Oy and Supercharger Kft. Participation in the plan is voluntary. Savings shares will be purchased from the market biannually after the publication of the company’s financial reports.

The Board of Directors resolved on the stock option plan based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company on 30 March 2023. The maximum total number of stock options to be issued is 50,000, and they entitle their owners to subscribe for an equivalent number of shares. The share subscription price for the stock options is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in March 2024. The share subscription period for the stock options is from 1 August 2026 to 31 January 2028.

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com

