AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2024

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
  
23 February 2024Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
27 March 2024Audited financial statements for the year 2023
17 May 2024Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
14 August 2024Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
15 November 2024Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024

On 30 April 2024, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772