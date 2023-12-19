AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2024

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|23 February 2024
|Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
|27 March 2024
|Audited financial statements for the year 2023
|17 May 2024
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
|14 August 2024
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
|15 November 2024
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024
On 30 April 2024, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772