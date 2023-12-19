PDW’s C100 Advanced Mission Capable Drone Approved for Blue UAS List

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDW, an innovator in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), today announced that its man-packable and heavy-lift quadcopter, the C100, has received approval for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS program. The Department of Defense (DoD) developed the Blue UAS program to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology.

The C100 is a portable, long-endurance drone with unparalleled flight performance, capable of missions of up to 74 minutes of flight and 15 pounds in payload capacity. The C100 offers a wide range of advanced mission capabilities including targeting, signals intelligence, direct effects, and last mile resupply in contested environments.

“We are tremendously proud to announce the C100 platform’s inclusion on the Blue UAS list,” said PDW CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Gury. “PDW is firmly committed to DIU's mission of delivering secured technology for our operators and the addition of the C100 to the Blue UAS list represents a trusted, secure, and stable platform, giving our customers assurance when they need it most.”

PDW designed the C100 to align with dynamic military targeting methodology and support the tactical fusion of operations and intelligence on the battlefield. The platform is the result of years of research and development by PDW’s team of veterans, sUAS experts, and industry leaders.

Designed with versatility in mind, the C100 boasts multiple payload bays, a modular and open architecture, and a total payload capacity of up to 15 pounds, catering to a wide array of mission sets and payloads.

PDW's approval for the DIU Blue UAS list is a testament to cross department coordination with DIU, Navy PMA-263, and Dark Wolf to provide secure and innovative solutions for the US Government.

About PDW

PDW is a leading provider of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. Visit www.pdw.ai for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db3d8e9a-a23a-4d9a-8148-4ce8f4848e81