Sports Sun Care Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.9 billion, at a CAGR of 5.2% CAGR by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sports sun care market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for sport sun care is expected to reach US$ 1.99 billion.

Growing awareness among athletes and fitness enthusiasts about the risks of sun exposure, including skin cancer and premature aging driving the demand for sport sun care. Ongoing campaigns and educational programs focusing on the risks associated with sun exposure, encouraging the use of sun care products.

Competitive Landscape

Many companies are heavily prioritizing research and development to create sustainable products, aiming to bolster their presence in the sports sun care market. Expanding their range of offerings and engaging in mergers and acquisitions stand out as primary strategies embraced by manufacturers in this industry.

Increased engagement in outdoor sports, workouts, and recreational activities globally, leading to a higher demand for specialized sun protection solutions. Influential athletes and sports figures endorsing sun care products, emphasizing the need for sun protection during physical activities.

Continuous innovation in sunscreen formulations, such as water-resistant, sweat-proof, and long-lasting products tailored for athletes and active individuals. Incorporation of technology like UV sensors into products or wearables, providing real-time feedback on UV exposure.

Consumers increasingly favor products rich in vitamins, polyphenols, and antioxidants for their use during sports activities. The growing awareness among consumers, coupled with the accessibility of reasonably priced products, has created substantial potential for producers in this sector. There is a robust market demand for sports sun care products that blend both chemical and natural ingredients, fueling the market's expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the sports sun care market was valued at US$ 1.89 billion

In terms of SPF, the SPF50+ segment held prominent share of the global sports sun care market in 2021

Based on sports type, extreme outdoor segment is expected to account for high market share during the forecast period.

In terms of form type, the sprays segment held major share of the market in 2021.

Sports Sun Care Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing demand for natural, eco-friendly sunscreens, meeting consumer preferences for safer and environmentally conscious choices.

Tailored sun care products for various sports like swimming, running, or hiking, addressing specific needs.

Sports Sun Care Market – Regional Analysis

North America has been a dominant region due to the high participation rates in outdoor sports. Strong awareness campaigns and education about skin protection during sports have significantly boosted the market. Continuous product innovation and the introduction of advanced sunscreen formulations are prevalent in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market for sports sun care products, fueled by increasing sports participation and growing awareness about skin protection. With a rising middle class and disposable income, consumers are more inclined toward premium sun care products. The popularity of outdoor sports like cricket, football, and others significantly drives the demand for sun protection products.

Key Developments

In August 2022, Keys Soulcare introduced the Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30. This dermatologist-developed formula is clean, non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. It serves as a multifunctional solution, offering both protection and hydration for the skin.

In May 2022, Dear, Klairs unveiled the 'All-day Airy Sunscreen,' designed as a gentle daily sunscreen with high-level UV protection (SPF50+ PA++++). Its formulation aims to provide effective UV defense while maintaining a lightweight and mild feel on the skin.

In January 2021, Kao, a renowned cosmetics company from Japan, successfully launched its flagship sunscreen brand, Bioré, in India. This expansion was made possible through a strategic partnership with Nykaa, a prominent Indian e-commerce platform. The collaboration aimed to introduce Bioré's trusted sun care products to the Indian market, catering to the region's growing demand for quality skincare options.

Sports Sun Care Market – Key Segments

By Form Type

Creams

Gels

Lotions

Liquids

Sprays

Lip Balms

Wipes

Sticks

Others (Powders, Colored, etc.)

By SPF

SPF 6-14

SPF 15-29

SPF 30-50

SPF 50+

By Sports Type

Extreme Outdoor

Baseball

Swimming

Others (Cricket, Tennis, etc.)

By Price Category

High/Premium

Medium

Low

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

