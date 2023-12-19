Lay3rs Team First Platform Build3rs Enters Beta Testnet to Create Tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun Digital Twin

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lay3rs Team unveils it is co-developing 3D environment reconstruction technology using artificial intelligence (AI) Zigg-E to preserve world heritage and create the digital twin of Tutankhamun's tomb.

Lay3rs Team, a groundbreaking startup backed by the Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) , is at the forefront of innovation with its AI-powered 3D environment reconstruction technology. Build3rs platform, created by Lay3rs Team, is designed to empower global historical heritage and respective communities.





Lay3rs Team offers decentralized financing and governance tools and ensures that the preservation initiatives are community-driven, fostering a sense of shared responsibility among historical institutions, preservation ONGs, heritage enthusiastic communities and tech startups.

Lay3rs Team utilizes various forms of extended reality, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). These technologies enable individual and institutional users to experience cultural heritage in immersive and customizable ways, while offering a unique and sustainable business model, breaking down barriers of physical access and reducing the impact of tourism on monuments, thereby reducing the risk of endangerment associated with visits.

At the forefront of Lay3rs Team innovative initiatives, Build3rs is the first platform which has entered its beta phase on December 12th where the digital twin of Tutankhamun's tomb will be offered as the very first IDTO (Initial Digital Twin Offering). This strategic move positions Lay3rs Team as pioneers, setting the stage for a new era in digital innovation and immersive experiences.

Discovered more than 3,200 years after his death by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922, the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun stands as an unparalleled testament to ancient Egypt's rich history and cultural legacy, exerting a global and humanitarian impact by captivating hearts and minds worldwide with its awe-inspiring treasures and historical significance. It is one of the most emblematic monuments in the world which will have its digital twin thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) Zigg-E.

Build3rs platform invites early community to earn its test token $PLAY by accomplishing tiny tasks and contribute them to engage the creation of Tutankhamun Digital Twins during the platform's beta test as well as to join its bug bounty program to contribute to the enhancement of the Build3rs platform's insufficiencies.

In tandem with the beta launch of Builde3rs platform, Lay3rs Team also unveiled its comprehensive digital twin cycle, a step-by-step process for creating, building and creating digital twins. The cycle encompasses:

1. Curation Phase

The process initiates with the curation phase, during which Lay3rs' curation Team meticulously chooses upcoming Digital Twins monuments and collaborates with institutions to outline the requirements, possibilities, and legal considerations. It's important to note that this is an internal procedure, but Lay3rs Team ensures transparency by sharing these details with its community.

2. Pooling: Pool Resources and Data

The Pooling stage involves community contributions, where PLAY tokens are pooled to fund the creation and development of the Digital Twin.

3. Build: Aggregate Data into a Digital Twin

The Build stage focuses on achieving goals, including data validation, minting of dataset tokens, and production of exports. This stage is crucial for bringing the Digital Twin to life.

4. Distribution & Sale: Generating Value from the Digital Twin

The Sale Stage represents the commercial life of the Digital Twin, allowing for the distribution and sale of Exports. Contributors, data providers, supported causes, project managers, and the Build3rs platform all share income generated from the sale of exploitation licenses.

Lay3rs Team has started the beta phase and celebrate a pivotal milestone, with its innovative approach with an internationally influential monument tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun serving as test IDTO. This experience propels the team forward, armed with valuable insights and a strengthened commitment to revolutionize the safeguarding of cultural heritage through the powerful combination of AI and blockchain technology. Following the tomb of Tutankhamun, Lay3rs Team is in negotiation with 300+ world-class monuments endorsed by UNESCO.

Join beta phase with this referral code: 3J9V26 to secure your spot. Spaces are limited.

Related Links

Beta Platform: https://build3rs.io/

X (former Twitter): https://twitter.com/Lay3rsXR

Medium: https://medium.com/@Lay3rsXR

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/6H8MKMsBbV

Telegram announcement channel: https://t.me/lay3rs_announcements

Telegram discussion group: https://t.me/lay3rs_official

Media contact

Brand: Lay3rs

Email: contact@lay3rs.io

Website: https://lay3rs.io/

SOURCE: Lay3rs