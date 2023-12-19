New Engen Appoints Andrew Richardson as Senior VP of Advanced Analytics & Measurement to Lead the Agency’s Data Practice

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen , a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Andrew Richardson as the Senior Vice President of Advanced Analytics & Measurement. As marketers undertake both branding and performance objectives, the strategic hire focuses on continuously innovating the agency’s integrated data practice. Richardson and his team are charged with addressing the rising call for comprehensive, cross-platform measurement strategies through an innovative data services product roadmap.

"We are excited to have Andrew Richardson join our team, especially as we partner even more closely with our clients to address the full funnel and customer journey," stated New Engen's CEO, Justin Hayashi. "Andrew aligns perfectly with our vision and commitment to analytically informed practices. His expertise will ensure that we remain at the forefront of the market. And, as a result, so do our clients.”

Bringing over twenty years of global expertise in analytics, including data, automation, and emerging technologies, Richardson is uniquely positioned to make a substantial impact at New Engen. Prior to joining the company, he founded the Richardson Strategy Group, a data and strategy consulting firm in Philadelphia. His experience in scaling and enhancing data and analytics practices at companies such as Tinuiti, CMI/Compas, and Pointroll has given him a deep understanding of industry challenges and progressive strategies needed to address them.

In his new role, Richardson will work with all agency client teams to ensure the thorough measurement and optimization across the entire marketing funnel for all campaigns. To that end, his efforts will focus on bridging the gap between full-funnel strategies and performance, unlocking increased growth and efficiency for clients.

“I cannot imagine a better time to be joining the New Engen team,” said Richardson. “While agencies across the space are doing their best to innovate and navigate the dynamic environment around data, privacy and omnichannel measurement – New Engen is out in front. Our capabilities are incredibly strong and can be scaled for clients of all sizes. This flexibility is unique among agencies. In the coming year we’ll be amplifying our data services, upgrading the platform, and fortifying specific partnerships – so that no matter their size, our clients are more successful than ever. We are also at the forefront of AI and ML modeling that other agencies can’t compete with which we are excited to bring to market.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at www.newengen.com .

