Karbo Com PowerStart Gives Early-Stage Tech Companies Access to Affordable PR and Digital Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbo Communications, Inc ., a leading global technology PR, content and digital marketing firm, today announced the launch of PowerStart, a program created to give pre-Series A technology companies access to topflight PR and digital marketing services at an affordable price. The program is offered via a tiered pricing structure that provides the agility to choose the marketing efforts that will help them drive visibility, sales, partnerships, hiring, and acquire funding. PowerStart is specifically designed to help startups in today’s tough economy where awareness and strong positioning are more critical than ever, yet most startups have less to spend on marketing.



“Many startups have a compelling product, but don’t have the financial resources to hire a respected agency to help them get the word out,” said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. “At Karbo Com, we’re democratizing access to topflight services so startups can pick and choose the elements that will support their immediate business goals. We fill the gap between innovation and large marketing investments, giving them the flexibility and visibility they need to jumpstart their success and leapfrog the competition.”

The bundled services are based on over 35 years of branding and PR expertise that has helped thousands of startups and major brands be successful, including Apple, Intel, RTI, Equinix, and Hootsuite. Flexible packages can include differentiation-based narrative development, packaging customer and market insight data, as well as story pitching to top-tier press, media kit/press material development, interview management, spokesperson coaching, and content audits, to name just a few of the services available. Additionally, companies have the option to purchase à la carte items such as video creation, customer case studies, speaking opportunities, award submissions, promotions, email campaigns, advertising, and review programs.

PowerStart is customized to get the attention of the stakeholders that a company needs to reach—press, analysts, influencers, potential customers, employees, and investors. Karbo Communications' veterans will craft and execute tailored programs, earning business-driven results for B2B and B2C tech companies.

For additional information, please contact the Karbo Com team: info@karbocom.com. AI companies can find Karbo’s AI-focused expertise and services here .

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc . is a globally respected tech PR, content and digital marketing firm offering an extensive array of innovative services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development, and more. The Karbo Com team has helped to disrupt markets and worked with ground-breaking companies such as Apple, Hootsuite, Treasury Prime, Nutanix, RTI, Juniper Networks, Oracle, AppDynamics, Nerdwallet, Snowflake, Penguin Computing, Airbnb, Intel, and Equinix.

Karbo Communications brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry’s entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com and follow us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

