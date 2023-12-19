Overair Completes Assembly of First Full-Scale Butterfly Prototype; Begins Testing of the Integrated Vehicle

Marks the build and assembly of first-ever eVTOL aircraft to utilize Optimum Speed Tilt Rotor (OSTR) and Individual Blade Control (IBC)Technology, a completely novel approach to aviation that unlocks a new standard in quietness, performance, and reliability

Moving directly from design to propulsion to a full-scale prototype highlight’s Overair’s VTOL experience and purposeful vertical integration to ensure rapid prototype development

Vehicle will begin flight testing in early 2024



SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overair, an emerging global leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) and developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has completed assembly of the first full-scale prototype of its Butterfly eVTOL aircraft. This marks a pivotal milestone for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), following the validation of their full-scale propulsion technology via a 2022 truck-based test. This achievement signals the start of Overair's vehicle level testing phase at its Santa Ana, California headquarters, before moving the aircraft to their expansive flight test facility in Victorville, California.

Initial tests, scheduled to begin in early 2024, will focus on validating Butterfly’s propulsion systems, flight control mechanics, safety features, and operational efficiency. The testing will also assess the aircraft's 55-decibel noise target and performance envelope across diverse flight and weather conditions.





“Assembling our first full-scale prototype vehicle marks the culmination of years of industry expertise, meticulous development planning, innovative engineering, and the hard work of the entire Overair team,” said Ben Tigner, CEO of Overair. “This seamless transition from propulsion testing to a full-scale prototype underscores our dedication to redefining the eVTOL landscape with safer, quieter, and more reliable aircraft.”

Born out of Karem Aircraft, Overair is leveraging decades of VTOL expertise to efficiently develop, manufacture, test and refine its vehicle as it pursues certification and operation designed to match the Federal Aviation Administration's Advanced Air Mobility Implementation Plan. This vehicle will be the first ever eVTOL aircraft to be built around Optimum Speed Tilt Rotor (OSTR) and Individual Blade Control (IBC) technologies.

OSTR technology varies propeller revolutions per minute (RPM) to increase efficiency across vertical, transition and forward flight phases and can reduce power demand at hover by 60%. IBC reduces vibration and propeller loads, enhances safety, provides smoother ride quality, and lowers maintenance costs. Together, these technologies deliver an efficient, quiet, and reliable propulsion system in almost any weather, temperature, or altitude. Additionally, with fewer moving parts than traditional tiltrotors and no single points of failure, Overair owns a unique position in the market.

“I’m thrilled to see this vehicle come to life,” said Abe Karem, founder of Karem Aircraft and father of UAV drone technology. “Using these advanced technologies, Butterfly is bringing a completely novel approach to aviation and is poised to redefine air transportation.”

Butterfly’s signature design, largely attributable to its advanced propulsion technologies, is unique in the eVTOL market. Featuring four oversized rotors – over twice the size of those used by other eVTOL OEMs – a spacious cabin, high payload and the quietest, most efficient operation in its class, Overair’s Butterfly will be perfectly suited for passenger, medical, cargo, and military applications.





“Since day one, Overair has been committed to developing an aircraft that extends efficient air transportation to a broader audience; an aircraft that will be welcomed by local communities, passengers, and operators alike,” said Valerie Manning, Chief Commercial Officer at Overair. “Our prototype is where we begin real-world, full-scale validation of these fundamental design principles.”

As Overair reaches critical aircraft development milestones with the completion and subsequent testing of its full-scale prototype, it is also focused on preparing for future operations. Overair has attracted significant market interest from customers both in commercial as well as military, and across several geographies leading to a deep understanding of the product-market fit, including the recent announcement of a SBIR award by the US Navy to further advance the IBC system.

A foundation built on product, infrastructure and market expertise is key to accelerating successful Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) adoption. Overair believes that with partners such as Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, the City of Arlington Texas and Jeju Island, South Korea, it will play a key role in advancing the development of global advanced air mobility infrastructure and leading the deployment of eVTOL operations at scale.

To learn more about Overair and its Butterfly aircraft, please visit www.Overair.com.

About Overair

Overair is positioned to be a global leader in advanced air mobility. Spun out of Karem Aircraft in 2020, the Santa Ana, California-based company announced the design of its vehicle, Butterfly, in 2021. Butterfly is a breakthrough electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Butterfly's proprietary technologies, derived from the Overair team's decades of aerospace experience, create critical power reserves using today's commercially available battery cells, which translate into advances in safety and a superior experience for riders and communities. With eVTOL adoption set to revolutionize urban mobility, Butterfly is positioned to set the bar on real-world dependability, with best-in-class payload, sound emissions and weather capability. Overair has operating partnerships with companies such as Hanwha Systems and Bristow Group, and the team completed its full-scale propulsion testing in the second quarter of 2022.

