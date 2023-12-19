Evaxion Biotech Announces Private Placement Financing

MSD Global Health Innovation Fund (MSD GHI), a corporate venture capital arm of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, is contributing with some 25% of the total offering amount

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, is pleased to announce a private placement (the “Private Placement”) financing to raise gross proceeds of approximately $5.3 million. The Private Placement includes participation from existing and new shareholders, with the largest new shareholder being MSD Global Health Innovation Fund (MSD GHI), a corporate venture capital arm of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, accounting for some 25% of the total offering amount. Further, the Private Placement includes significant participation by all members of the Company’s management and the Company’s board of directors.

Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion Biotech, says, “This Private Placement is an important step in our long-term financing strategy, and I am very pleased to see the mix of existing as well as new shareholders joining us. Further, I am excited to welcome MSD GHI as a shareholder of the Company. We believe that the broad participation in our Private Placement clearly shows the belief in our refined strategy with a strong focus on value realization.”

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of 9,726,898 of the Company’s ordinary shares, DKK 1 nominal value (“Ordinary Shares”), represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 9,726,898 Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs at a purchase price of $0.544 per Ordinary Share for an aggregate purchase price of $5.3 million. The Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance, have a term of three years, and an exercise price equal to $0.707 per Ordinary Share. Each Ordinary Share is represented by one (1) ADS.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about December 21, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. No brokerage, finder’s fees, or commissions were payable by the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be approximately $5.3 million before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered to institutional accredited investors, qualified institutional buyers, and other accredited investors in a Private Placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs and the Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs underlying Warrants issued in the Private Placement. All members of the Company’s management and board of directors have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days from the effective date of such registration statement.

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

