Graphene Market Size to Grow by US$ 3.85 Billion with 43% CAGR till 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global graphene market is projected to reach an impressive valuation of US$ 3.85 billion by the end of 2034, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 43% between 2024 and 2034. Rising focus on sustainability and expanding application scope of graphene are set to primarily bolster graphene demand in the future, reveals this research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Widespread use of graphene composites in different industry verticals such as aerospace and automotive is forecasted to open up new avenues of opportunities for graphene companies in the future. Growing popularity of graphene batteries and their increasing availability are also estimated to augment sales of graphene on a global level. East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to collectively account for a dominant share of global graphene sales over the next 10 years.

Graphene is still not a widely used material but its application in different industries is increasing rapidly as it is seen as a sustainable material. The competitive landscape is highly fragmented with no established players holding dominion, and this is why new graphene companies can win big if they come up with innovative products.

In December 2022, Caiqi Xin Cailiao, a Chinese start-up focused on material innovation, announced its plans to mass-produce graphene in the future. The company aimed to capitalize on the growing use of graphene in the making of supercapacitors.





Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3.85 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 43% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global graphene market is estimated at US$ 147.4 million in 2024.

Demand for graphene is projected to rise at a high-value CAGR of 43% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.85 billion by the end of 2034.

High cost of graphene production is projected to be the main constraint for market growth in the future.

Graphene demand in North America is projected to increase at 38.9% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Sales of bulk graphene are projected to reach US$ 2.52 billion by the end of 2034.

China is estimated to account for 59.4% of the East Asia market share in 2024.



“Growing adoption of clean energy and rising investments in R&D of graphene batteries will boost graphene demand over the years to come,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Graphenea

Angstron Materials Inc.

ACS Material LLC

Grafoid Inc.

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

BGT Materials Ltd.

Applied Graphene Materials

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd.

Graphene NanoChem

NanoXplore Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus SpA

G6 Materials Corp.

XGSciences



Winning Strategy

Graphene manufacturers should invest heavily in the research and development of novel products to stand out in the global competitive landscape and establish themselves as market leaders. Established graphene companies should focus on acquiring start-ups with good potential to accelerate their growth in this marketplace.

Country-wise Insights

It's sufficient to claim that graphene companies can invest wherever in the globe and that they won't be let down because graphene's potential applications will only grow at an exponential rate in the future. Over the course of the research and beyond, some of the most lucrative markets for graphene suppliers are predicted to be Germany, Japan, China, India, and the United States.

What's Helping Graphene's Sales Growth in Europe?

"A Growing Circular Economy and Increasing Focus on Sustainability"

Leading the global sustainability drive are European nations, which is expected to positively impact both the European and global demand for graphene. Over the course of the next ten years and beyond, it is anticipated that sales of graphene will increase due to rising investments in the development of green technology and the transition towards clean energy in the European region.

The United Kingdom-based start-up Concretene announced in October 2023 that it has received US$ 1.57 million from three government awards. The company is incorporating graphene into concrete to create a substance that is 30% to 50% stronger than regular concrete while also having a smaller carbon footprint.

With a US$ 1.08 billion budget, the European Union began the Graphene Flagship, a scientific research programme, back in 2013 with the goal of supporting start-ups utilising graphene and fostering innovation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global graphene market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (bulk, monolayer), material (nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, others), and application (electronics, composites, energy, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

