ATFX Connect Launches New Blog Section Offering In-Depth Macroeconomic Views

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, based in London, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ATFX Connect’s bespoke liquidity and distribution solutions are available to institutional clients, including banks, hedge funds, brokers, asset managers, ECNs, corporates and others.



ATFX Connect announced the launch of a new blog section on its website dedicated to providing insightful macroeconomic views and analysis. The new blog section is now live and can be accessed at https://www.atfxconnect.com/market-snacks/ . ATFX Connect invites readers to explore the content, share their thoughts, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #MarketSnacks.

In an effort to further engage and inform our audience, ATFX Connect has expanded its online presence to include a comprehensive blog that delves into the dynamic world of macroeconomics. The new section will serve as a valuable resource for industry professionals, decision-makers, and anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of global economic trends.

“We are excited to launch this new blog section as part of our commitment to providing valuable insights to our audience. In a rapidly changing global landscape, understanding macroeconomic trends is crucial for informed decision-making. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering high-quality analysis and commentary that empowers our readers to navigate the complexities of the economic environment," said Managing Director of ATFX Connect Wei Qiang Zhang.

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management’s vision was to expand the broker’s global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

