Top Travel Trends for Norwegian Travellers - Data provided by Visited App

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited, allows users to map their travels, select places that they have been to or wish to go based on different categories and lets users discover new destinations.

The travel list feature allows users to check off destinations based on interests. Travel lists include wonders of the world, culinary experiences, cruise ports, ancient sites, art museums, national parks and churches. With over 150 customized travel lists, there is no shortage of destinations and places to discover.

The Visited travel app has over 2 million users across the globe and offers a unique glance into travel. Based on the app’s data, Norway is currently ranked as the 36th most visited country among global international travelers.

For those visiting Norway, the most popular way to visit is by boat. Oslo is in 33rd spot while, Bergen is in 64th spot among the most visited cruise ports among international travellers. Norway’s most popular destinations include natural hotspots such as Fjords and waterfalls as well as architectural gems such as the New Opera House in Oslo, Borgund Stave Church and Royal Palace in Oslo.

Norwegian travellers are one of the best travelled in the world. With an average of 22 countries visited, compared to the average global traveller of 18 countries. The most wished for destinations include Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Brazil.

Visited App has recently published the top 10 most visited countries from Norway. The list ranks the following top 5 destinations as visited most by those from Norway:

1) Sweden

2) Denmark

3) Spain

4) Germany

5) UK

While it is not surprising that Sweden and Denmark made it to the top 5. The most surprising is that France which is the number one most visited country in the world, is only ranked in 7th spot. The only other country that is most visited outside of Europe is United States which is ranked 9th as most visited.



For those looking for more travel stats, you can download the travel report.

About Visited App:

Visited app allows users to create their very own travel map including where they have been and wish to go, on a country, region and city level. Users can order their own personalized travel map poster, see their individualizes travel stats and discover new destinations.

Travel list feature allows travellers to check off famous destinations based on their interests. Example of lists includes golf destinations, ski destinations, famous beaches and more.

The app allows users to see where to go next based on the number of places and experiences they want to have on a country level. Ranking the countries allows users to go to the destinations that have the most places of interest to them.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on iOS and Android.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app development and marketing company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited’s Travel Blog.