PATTISON Outdoor Advertising and ONroute Announce a Groundbreaking Highway Advertising Partnership

PATTISON Digital Superboard at ONRoute travel plaza in Cambridge, Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a transformative move that promises to redefine highway advertising, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada's leading Out-of-Home advertising company, has announced a pioneering partnership with ONroute, the premier operator of highway travel service centres in Ontario. This collaboration will unveil a first-of-its-kind highway advertising signage program, stretching along Highway 401 from the westernmost to the easternmost limits of Ontario, and touching key markets along Highway 400 up to Barrie.

The groundbreaking signage initiative will feature a total of 23 advertising structures, sized at 14’x48’ featuring a grand total of 30 Digital Display Panels and 16 Static Display Panels. Specifically, 16 double-sided structures, showcasing a digital display on one side and a static display on the other. Additionally, there will be seven double-sided structures dedicated entirely to digital displays.

"This collaboration with ONroute signifies a momentous step in highway advertising. These strategically positioned signs will provide unparalleled visibility, enabling advertisers to effectively connect with their audiences. We're excited to revolutionize the Out-of-Home advertising experience in Ontario." Said, Nicholas Campney, Pattison's Director of Leasing.

"Our partnership with an industry leader, like PATTISON, reflects ONroute's ongoing commitment to enhancing our travelling guest's experience. These new digital and static displays are more than just billboards; they are testaments to innovation and forward-thinking; our guests deserve the best innovative experience and that is exactly what this partnership promises to deliver" said, Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute.

The first phase of the signage installations is set to launch in December of 2024.

About ONroute:

ONroute operates 23 travel plazas located along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario. Our locations provide travellers with fresh and exciting food and beverage options, gas, and other amenities that improve your travel experience. Each of our locations features well-known franchise brands, a convenient 24/7 ONmarket, EV charging stations, restroom amenities and free customer Wi-Fi.

For more information, visit https://www.onroute.ca/ or join the conversation on X at @visitonroute; Facebook at /visitONroute; Instagram at @visitonroute.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicholas Campney

Director, Leasing & Legislation

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Email: ncampney@pattisonoutdoor.com

Phone: 905-282-6853

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a471875f-db6e-4913-bbe4-0fe8e90c250d