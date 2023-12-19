CDSG Comes to Terms with Noteholder to Decrease Outstanding Balance

Las Vegas, NV., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce it has come to a settlement agreement with EROP Enterprises, LLC on their note to issue 9,000,000 free trading shares and 9,000,000 shares restricted for a period of 2 years. This is a 1,600% reduction in convertible shares from 291 million to 18,000,000 shares emphasizing their commitment to the Titan Lithium Project. In the next quarterly filings, it will be reflected that this note has been settled in full.



About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

sanghaharp1964@titanlithiuminc.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.