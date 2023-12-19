IZEA Announces its Headline Sponsorship of Creator Economy Live 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced its headline sponsorship of the highly anticipated Creator Economy Live event. The event is scheduled to take place Jan. 16-17 in Las Vegas.



CEO Ted Murphy will deliver a keynote presentation titled “The Past, Present, and Future of Influencer Marketing” on Jan. 17 from the event’s main stage. Murphy will discuss the evolution of influencer marketing — supported by more than 17 years of transaction data and expertise — and will look at how the industry is expected to grow even further in 2024 and beyond. Attendees will learn valuable insights into the benefits of working with micro-influencers, consumers’ desire for personalization in marketing, and the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and automation tools in the social media landscape.

Creator Economy Live is a flagship event in the digital marketing industry, bringing together top creators, influencers, brands, and industry professionals to discuss, collaborate, and shape the future of the creator economy.

“As pioneers in the influencer marketing industry, we are thrilled to be the headline sponsor of Creator Economy Live,” said Ted Murphy, founder and CEO of IZEA. “We have long championed the potential of the creator economy, and we’re eager to support an event that shares our commitment to nurturing this vibrant ecosystem.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with IZEA this January at Creator Economy Live. As the creator economy continues to grow, the demand for platforms that empower and unite creators is more crucial than ever,” said Heather James, Event Director of Creator Economy Live. “The support of influential voices like IZEA underscores the importance of this event to foster collaboration and innovation within the influencer marketing space.”

Creator Economy Live will feature various sessions covering content monetization, brand partnerships, social media trends, and the future of the creator economy. Attendees will be able to learn from industry experts, network with potential partners, and gain a deeper understanding of the dynamic creator landscape.

To connect with IZEA at Creator Economy Live 2024, visit izea.com/izea-events/creator-economy-live/ .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement:

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking” and intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “optimistic,” “believe,” “intend,” “ought to,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning product development and platform launches, future financial performance and operating results, including regarding recognition of bookings as revenues, growth, or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to maintain disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment