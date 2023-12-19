US Digestive Health Expands Access to Advanced Gastroenterology Care Through its Partnership with Southwest Gastroenterology Associates (SWGA)

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM), a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, today announced the addition of Southwest Gastroenterology Associates (SWGA), further expanding its comprehensive gastroenterology care services in Pennsylvania.



The partnership with SWGA allows USDH to enhance its presence in Southwest Pennsylvania and deliver exceptional gastroenterological care to the residents of Allegheny, Greene, and Washington counties.

“Southwest Gastroenterology has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality, compassionate digestive health services in the region by delivering personalized care for its patients,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDHM.

Seven medical providers will join USDH through this partnership. Physicians will continue to provide specialized knowledge and treatment for all gastrointestinal conditions, including GERD, ulcers, IBD, colon cancer screening and more.

“This partnership with USDH gives our physicians the freedom and time to concentrate on our patients and the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of their conditions related to the digestive system,” said Richard J. Kenney, DO, lead physician for the Washington, Pennsylvania, location.

US Digestive Health remains dedicated to upholding its reputation as a leading provider of digestive health services in the Northeastern United States. The partnership with SWGA represents a significant milestone in the organization’s growth, allowing it to expand its services and positively impact the lives of even more patients in the region.

US Digestive Health Management works hand in hand with gastroenterology partner practices to meet the challenges inherent in the fast-changing healthcare landscape. USDHM provides innovative business management and technology solutions that ease administrative burdens and allow physicians to focus on clinical care.

Address of Lead Office:

80 Landings Drive

Ste. 205

Washington, PA 15301

Additional Location(s):

*Both satellite locations offer limited days per month

Allegheny County

1050 Bower Hill Road

Ste. 302

Pittsburgh, PA 15243

Greene County

236 Elm Drive

Ste. 102

Waynesburg, PA 15370

Endoscopy Center:

Tri-State Surgery Center

80 Landings Drive, Suite 101

Washington, PA 15301

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Liz Weir

lweir@levlane.com