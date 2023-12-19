Related Sciences Adds 8 New Senior Advisors Including Former CEOs and Heads of R&D from Genentech, Novartis, Seagen, Pfizer, Celgene, and AstraZeneca

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Related Sciences (RS), a leading data science-driven drug discovery firm, today announced the appointment of 8 leading biopharma executives as senior advisors to support its growing portfolio of drug programs, data science capabilities, and R&D partnerships:



Steven Altschuler, MD - Managing Director, ZCP; Co-founder and Chair, Spark Therapeutics

Jeffrey Bluestone, PhD - CEO, Sonoma Biotherapeutics; Director, Gilead

Ian Clark - former CEO, Genentech; Director, Takeda

David Epstein – former CEO, Seagen; former Head of Pharmaceuticals, Novartis

George Golumbeski, PhD - Partner, Droia Ventures; former EVP BD, Celgene

Ramy Ibrahim, MD - Chief Medical Officer, Georgiamune; former CVP, AstraZeneca

Jeff Kindler – CEO, Centrexion Therapeutics; former CEO, Pfizer

John Monroe, PhD - former Senior Dir. of Immunology Discovery and Translational Medicine, Genentech

"We are thrilled to have assembled such a luminary group of senior pharma and biotech executives to support our leadership team as we continue to grow our unique data science-driven drug discovery strategies and R&D partnerships,” said RS co-founder and CEO, Adam Kolom.

In an era of many parallel revolutions, instead of advocating for any single drug target, technology, or disease, RS aims to systematically identify the best therapeutic opportunities out of ALL possibilities, and to create a new R&D model designed to leverage ALL of the newest validated technologies and therapeutic modalities.

To achieve these aims, RS built Facets™, a first-of-its-kind machine learning platform which ingests datasets covering virtually all activities in global biomedicine, and systematically ranks millions of opportunities across 100s of quantitative risk-reward criteria to identify the best ones every disease (“Moneyball for biotech”). Then, to efficiently discover new high value medicines, RS utilizes a novel “decentralized R&D model”, assembling field-leading scientists from both academia and industry into multi-disciplinary teams tailored to the unique needs of each drug program.

“Related Sciences takes a unique systematic approach to discovering valuable new medicines for unmet patient needs, focusing on the combination of AI/ML, team science, and an efficient R&D operating model to advance the drug discovery programs with the best chances of success,” said RS Senior Advisor, Dr. Jeffrey Bluestone.

RS currently works with more than 100 scientists and 8 top R&D partners around the world, on an initial portfolio of 15 drug programs focused on immunology and inflammatory biology.

About Related Sciences:

Related Sciences (RS) is a data science-driven drug discovery firm. RS uses a proprietary AI/ML platform to identify the best new drug discovery opportunities for every disease, assembles decentralized teams of top global researchers to guide the science, and then invests in and leads the efficient discovery of valuable new medicines via specialized R&D platforms. RS is led by an interdisciplinary team of drug discovery, data science, and finance veterans and is backed by a luminary group of investors. www.related.vc